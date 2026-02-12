New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Charlotte, NC, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador
Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today with a mission to transform how the Charlotte community supports individuals and families navigating addiction recovery. The organization aims to make Charlotte a model community for recovery support by creating a unified network of resources, education, and compassionate care.
Founded by Patrick Balsley and led by Executive Director Kevin Mikolazyk, the foundation announced that Mike Gminski, former Duke All-American and 14-year NBA veteran, will serve as Community Ambassador, bringing his personal recovery journey and commitment to helping others to the organization's mission.
A Decade of Friendship, A Shared Vision for Recovery
The launch of Sana Recovery Foundation represents the culmination of a 10-year friendship between Founder Patrick Balsley and Executive Director Kevin Mikolazyk. Their relationship, built on mutual respect and a shared passion for helping others, has evolved into a powerful partnership dedicated to transforming Charlotte's recovery landscape.
"Kevin and I have spent the last decade watching families struggle to navigate a fragmented recovery system," said Balsley. "Our friendship has been rooted in a common belief that recovery requires community, collaboration, and compassionate support. Sana is the realization of years of conversations, shared experiences, and a commitment to making Charlotte a place where no one faces recovery alone."
"Patrick's vision and dedication to this cause have been inspiring," added Mikolazyk. "Over the past 10 years, we've seen firsthand the gaps in our community's recovery ecosystem. Together, we're building something that goes beyond traditional models—a truly unified network where individuals, families, and providers work together to create lasting change."
Their complementary skills and shared values have positioned Sana Recovery Foundation to become a transformative force in Charlotte's recovery community, bringing together their collective expertise, networks, and unwavering commitment to helping others heal.
A Voice of Hope and Experience
Gminski, who played two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and spent years as a team commentator, is a recovering alcoholic who has been open about his struggles with addiction and his path to sobriety. After years of battling alcohol dependency, Gminski entered treatment and has since dedicated himself to using his story to help others facing similar challenges.
"Recovery is possible, but it requires support, community, and the courage to ask for help," said Gminski. "I'm honored to work with Patrick, Kevin, and the entire Sana Recovery Foundation team to ensure that individuals and families in Charlotte have access to the resources and compassionate care they need. No one should face this journey alone."
Gminski's basketball career includes being named ACC Player of the Year in 1980, earning three consecutive All-America honors at Duke (1978-80), and having his number 43 retired by the university. He was inducted into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996. During his 14-year NBA career, the 6-foot-11 center played for the New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, and Milwaukee Bucks.
Addressing a Critical Community Need
Addiction affects thousands of families across the Charlotte metropolitan area, yet many struggle to navigate fragmented systems and find appropriate support. Sana Recovery Foundation was created to bridge these gaps by providing three core services: resource navigation, licensed clinician-led family support groups, and evidence-based education programs for healthcare providers and community organizations.
"Too often, individuals and families face their most vulnerable moments feeling isolated and overwhelmed by choices," said Mikolazyk. "We created Sana to ensure that no one in Charlotte has to navigate recovery alone. By unifying organizations and providing personalized guidance at every stage, we're building a recovery ecosystem that truly serves our community."
Comprehensive Services for the Entire Recovery Journey
Sana Recovery Foundation offers three interconnected services designed to support individuals, families, and providers:
Resource Navigation: Personalized guidance connecting community members with treatment options, support groups, counseling services, and community resources tailored to their specific needs and stage of recovery.
Family Support Groups: Licensed clinician-led support groups providing psychoeducational support, educational opportunities, and peer connection for families affected by addiction. Groups are tailored to different stages of the recovery journey, recognizing that family needs evolve over time.
Education Programs: Evidence-based training for healthcare providers, corporations, and community organizations focused on reducing stigma, increasing understanding of addiction as a treatable condition, and equipping professionals with practical tools to support recovery.
A Collaborative Approach to Community Healing
What sets Sana Recovery Foundation apart is its commitment to collaboration over competition. Rather than operating in isolation, the organization works to unify treatment centers, support organizations, healthcare providers, and community resources into one cohesive network.
"Recovery isn't linear, and it requires a community approach," added Balsley. "We're bringing together Charlotte's recovery ecosystem to ensure seamless support at every stage—from contemplation to long-term recovery—and measuring our impact to create lasting, meaningful change."
The Meaning Behind Sana
The name Sana represents healing, wholeness, and restoration. The organization's logo—a Penrose triangle—symbolizes the interconnected nature of recovery: individuals, families, and community working together in a continuous cycle of support. Just as each side of the triangle depends on the others, sustainable recovery requires all three elements working in harmony.
How the Community Can Get Involved
Sana Recovery Foundation invites Charlotte-area residents, healthcare providers, and organizations to join the movement toward comprehensive recovery support:
Individuals seeking support can call (704) 582-4295 or email support@sanarecovery.org for personalized resource navigation.
Family members can inquire about joining licensed clinician-led support groups.
Healthcare providers and organizations interested in partnership opportunities can reach out to explore collaboration.
Community members who want to support the mission can visit sanarecovery.org to learn about donation opportunities.
Looking Ahead
In the coming months, Sana Recovery Foundation will expand its resource directory, launch additional educational programs, and deepen partnerships throughout the Charlotte metropolitan area. The organization plans to host community events, provider trainings, and family workshops designed to strengthen the region's recovery ecosystem.
Gminski will participate in community outreach, speak at educational events, and serve as a visible advocate for recovery support throughout Charlotte.
About the Leadership
Patrick Balsley, Founder: Patrick Balsley brings years of dedication to recovery advocacy and community building. His vision for a unified recovery ecosystem in Charlotte has been shaped by witnessing the challenges families face when navigating fragmented support systems. As founder, Balsley is committed to making Charlotte a national model for comprehensive recovery support.
Kevin Mikolazyk, Executive Director: Kevin Mikolazyk leads Sana Recovery Foundation's day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives. With a passion for helping others and extensive experience in building collaborative community networks, Mikolazyk works to ensure that every individual and family in Charlotte has access to the resources they need at every stage of recovery.
Mike Gminski, Community Ambassador: Mike Gminski is a former NBA player who spent 14 seasons in the league (1980-1994) after a standout career at Duke University, where he was a three-time All-American (1978-80) and ACC Player of the Year (1980). His number 43 was retired by Duke, and he was inducted into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996. Gminski played for the New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, and Milwaukee Bucks before serving as a television commentator for the Charlotte Hornets for eight years. A recovering alcoholic, Gminski is dedicated to using his personal recovery journey to help others and reduce the stigma surrounding addiction.
About Sana Recovery Foundation
Sana Recovery Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering Charlotte's recovery ecosystem through education, collaboration, and support for individuals, families, and providers. Founded by Patrick Balsley and led by Executive Director Kevin Mikolazyk, the organization's vision is to make Charlotte a model community for recovery by providing seamless guidance through every stage of the healing journey and uniting organizations to create measurable, lasting change. For more information, visit sanarecovery.org.
Media Contact:
Kevin Mikolazyk
Sana Recovery Foundation
Phone: (704) 582-4295
Email: support@sanarecovery.org
Website: sanarecovery.org
