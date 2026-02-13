InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations.
Los Angeles, CA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- InstaMD today announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio, following completion of the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with Mayo Clinic Platform Solutions Studio criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance.
InstaMD’s RPM solution enables healthcare organizations to remotely collect and review patient-generated health data between visits, supporting proactive care management and continuity of care. The platform is designed to integrate into existing clinical workflows and support payer-aligned reimbursement models, helping practices scale remote care programs efficiently.
“This qualification is an important milestone as we continue to focus on building technology that supports clinicians and care teams beyond traditional clinical settings,” said Shibu Sen, CEO of InstaMD. “The Solutions Studio evaluation provided a rigorous framework to validate our RPM solution against real healthcare system needs.”
“Solutions Studio helps technology developers move faster while maintaining the rigor required for responsible AI in healthcare,” says Steve Bethke, Vice President of solution developer market, Mayo Clinic Platform. “Qualified solutions reflect adherence to best practices and a comprehensive, proprietary evaluation focused on transparency, explainability, and reliable performance—giving healthcare providers confidence in the technologies they deploy to support clinicians and patients alike.”
About InstaMD
InstaMD is a digital health company that develops technology solutions to support medical practices and healthcare organizations in managing patient care beyond traditional clinical settings. The InstaMD platform integrates with existing healthcare systems to enable the remote collection and review of patient-generated health data, supporting data-driven, patient-centered care delivery and clinical workflows. For more information, visit https://instamd.co.
Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
Solution: Remote Patient Monitoring
https://tinyurl.com/4z4udszp
Mayo Clinic does not endorse or warrant the third-party products or services made available through Mayo Clinic Platform, including their functionality, quality, or performance. Mayo Clinic expressly disclaims any express or implied warranties on such third-party products or services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, quality, accuracy, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement. All use of these third-party products or services, including applicable rights or remedies, are governed by separate terms with the applicable third-party developers or providers.
Contact
Shibu Sen
866-860-2870
https://instamd.co
https://instamd.co
Categories