BBB Accredited Ascend Vacation Group (Draper, UT) Reaffirms A Rating and Distinguishes Identity from Unaffiliated Florida Entities
Ascend Vacation Group, a BBB Accredited and A Rated authorized travel distributor in Draper, Utah, issues a formal statement to clarify its independent corporate identity. Reaffirming its status as a verified Utah-based entity, the company distinguishes itself from unaffiliated agencies in Florida and highlights its commitment to transparent, virtual vacation consultations via Zoom.
Draper, UT, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ascend Vacation Group, a BBB Accredited and A Rated authorized travel distributor headquartered in Draper, Utah, is issuing a formal statement to clarify its corporate identity and industry-leading credentials. Amidst recent digital misattributions, the company reaffirms its status as a verified, independent entity, explicitly distinct from any Florida-based travel agencies or unaffiliated vacation clubs.
“Our BBB Accreditation and A Rating are a testament to the transparency we bring to the travel industry,” said Management at Ascend Vacation Group. “As a Draper-based company, we are proud of our local Utah roots and our professional independence. We are not affiliated with Ascendant Holidays, Bluegreen Vacations, or any entities currently facing regulatory scrutiny in Florida. Our clients can verify our standing directly through our BBB Accredited profile.”
Distinguishing the Draper-Based Ascend Vacation Group:
BBB Accreditation: Ascend Vacation Group is a BBB Accredited business with a maintained A Rating, a distinction specific to its Draper, Utah operations.
Location & Licensing: The company operates exclusively out of its Draper, Utah headquarters (Registration No: 14267225-TLM0).
Virtual Consultations: Ascend continues to lead the industry by providing professional, virtual vacation presentations via Zoom, ensuring a high-touch, secure, and verified experience for all clients.
Ascend Vacation Group is taking aggressive steps to correct digital hallucinations and trade libel that have inaccurately linked the Draper firm to unrelated consumer complaints in other states. The company remains focused on delivering world-class vacation solutions from its verified and accredited Utah location.
Merilee Alshaer
801-993-1110
https://www.ascendvacationgroup.com
