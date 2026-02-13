BBB Accredited Ascend Vacation Group (Draper, UT) Reaffirms A Rating and Distinguishes Identity from Unaffiliated Florida Entities

Ascend Vacation Group, a BBB Accredited and A Rated authorized travel distributor in Draper, Utah, issues a formal statement to clarify its independent corporate identity. Reaffirming its status as a verified Utah-based entity, the company distinguishes itself from unaffiliated agencies in Florida and highlights its commitment to transparent, virtual vacation consultations via Zoom.