KARE Introduces NASTi - The First Free Staffing Solution for Senior and Post Acute Care

Houston, TX, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- KARE, a provider of labor solutions for the senior living industry, has announced the launch of N.A.S.T.i (Not Another Staffing Tool for the industry), a new scheduling and time-attendance platform. In a distinct departure from standard software-as-a-service (SaaS) models, KARE is releasing the platform entirely free of charge, with a focus on rapid deployment and real-time cost control.
The launch addresses a persistent challenge in the senior living sector: the high cost and complexity of implementing legacy workforce management software. KARE positions the new tool as a streamlined alternative to complex systems that often require months to integrate.
Shift from Retrospective to Proactive Management
According to KARE leadership, the platform was developed to address inefficiencies in current legacy software, specifically the lag between scheduling errors and reporting.
"We looked at the landscape of legacy software and realized the bar was incredibly low. Operators are paying thousands for tools that just tell them what they did wrong 30 days ago," said Charles Turner, CEO of KARE. "NASTi is... free, it’s instant, and it turns labor management from a retrospective headache into a proactive advantage."
The platform operates on a "Rules Before Reports" philosophy. While traditional platforms often generate month-end reports highlighting overtime spikes or staffing errors after the fact, N.A.S.T.i is designed to enforce administrative guardrails in real time.
Lindsay Evans, VP of Product, noted that the system allows administrators to set specific limits on overtime, shift swaps, and care hours per resident. "If a shift swap is going to trigger overtime, the system blocks it or flags it instantly," Evans explained. "We’re giving operators the power to control their P&L in the moment."
Rapid Deployment Strategy
Beyond cost, the company is differentiating the product through its implementation speed. While enterprise software rollouts in healthcare often span several months, KARE states that N.A.S.T.i allows single communities or large portfolios to go live in under two hours.
"We know you don't have time for another 'implementation project' that drags on until next fiscal year," said Danae Mierau, VP of Customer Experience. Mierau emphasized that the system was built to be flexible enough to accommodate specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while remaining rigid enough to prevent unauthorized labor costs.
Key Technical Specifications
The platform introduces several features aimed at modernizing labor management:
Zero-Cost Licensing: The platform is free to use with no premium tiers or license fees.
Geo-Located Time Tracking: "Smart Punching" technology utilizes location data to verify staff presence, mitigating time-theft.
Autonomous Scheduling: Staff members can manage shift swaps independently within the pre-set company rules, aiming to improve employee satisfaction and coverage reliability.
Preventative Cost Controls: Real-time logic prevents staffing decisions that negatively impact the bottom line before they are finalized.
About KARE
KARE is an industry provider focused on transforming senior living labor solutions. With the launch of the N.A.S.T.i Project, the company aims to demonstrate that effective operational software can be accessible and cost-efficient.
For more information on the platform, visit getnasti.com.
Media Contact:
Evka Turpin
eturpin@doyoukare.com
720-552-0442
