New "Playball Baseball Game" Music Video Revives a Classic Baseball Singalong for the 2026 Season
Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher releases an AI-enhanced music video timed for Spring Training—built around a family-inspired baseball anthem written decades ago.
Melbourne, FL, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As Spring Training begins and fans return to ballparks across the country, Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher is releasing a new music video for his original song, "Playball Baseball Game." Designed as a modern baseball singalong, the track and video aim to celebrate the game's timeless connection to family, memory, and community—just in time for the 2026 season.
Frisher originally wrote "Playball Baseball Game" twenty-five years ago as a personal tribute to his father and his children. After keeping the song private for years, he recently partnered with Emmy-Award Winning "And You Films" to bring it to life visually using AI-enhanced production techniques that blend nostalgic, Americana-inspired imagery with a modern sports-energy feel.
"I've always imagined this as a song people could sing together—whether that's in a stadium, at a local field, or at home with family," said Frisher. "Baseball has a way of connecting generations, and this project is my way of honoring that."
Key Highlights of "Playball Baseball Game":
- A Longtime Personal Project: Written 25 years ago as a family tribute
- AI-Enhanced Visuals: A modern music video created using AI-assisted production tools
- Fan-Focused Concept: Built for stadium singalongs, community sandlots, and digital sports media
- Licensing & Media Inquiries: Available for interviews and stadium/community use discussions
Watch the music video:
youtu.be/40QDCwbMz58
Media Contact (Interviews / Licensing):
Lee Rosenkranz, CTC
Phone/Text: 321-544-3758 or 321-698-8129
