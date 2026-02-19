B&F Publishing Reports Accelerated Reader Engagement for Debut Romance Novel “Sextduction: A Miami Love Story”
Nearly 2,000 Goodreads Entries in First Quarter Signal Early Market Validation for Miami-Based Billionaire and Influencer Romance Series.
Frisco, TX, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The company partners closely with its authors to publish books with craft, intention, and long-term creative potential, treating each project as the foundation of a larger storytelling universe. With a focus on multi-platform distribution and series development, B&F Publishing positions every title as an expandable intellectual property asset.
As part of its initial market testing strategy, the company launched a 30-day Goodreads Giveaway in January that generated 1,142 reader entries. A second, shorter Valentine’s Day campaign ran for nine days and attracted 842 entries—more than doubling the average daily engagement rate of the initial campaign. Combined, the two campaigns generated 1,984 reader entries within a matter of weeks.
According to company officials, the Valentine’s campaign demonstrated significant acceleration in daily participation, suggesting strong responsiveness to targeted positioning and seasonal alignment within the billionaire and influencer romance segment.
“Early-stage publishing requires measurable indicators of demand,” a company spokesperson stated. “The accelerated engagement rate during the Valentine’s promotion provided a clear data signal that the market is responsive to the series concept.”
The Goodreads campaigns were executed as structured market tests designed to evaluate reader response, discoverability, and engagement velocity within the romance category.
Sextduction: A Miami Love Story is the first installment in a planned trilogy, with two additional titles currently in development as part of the company’s long-term series strategy.
The novel is available worldwide in e-book, paperback, and hardcover formats through Amazon and other major online retailers, with expanded global wholesale distribution serving bookstores and libraries.
Beginning in mid-March, the company will introduce an interactive reader initiative titled “Lexi Travels.” As part of the campaign, select physical copies of the novel will be intentionally placed in public spaces across multiple cities. Readers who discover a copy are invited to take a photo or short video with Lexi Donovan — the book’s main female character — and share their experience on social media using the hashtag #LexiTravels. The initiative is designed to encourage organic reader participation and social discovery as the series expands.
The company plans to build on first-quarter engagement metrics through targeted review acquisition initiatives, controlled advertising trials, experiential reader engagement campaigns, and continued development of the Sextduction trilogy.
“Our focus is long-term intellectual property development,” a company spokesperson added. “Reader engagement metrics are a leading indicator. Nearly 2,000 interested readers in a concentrated timeframe confirm market alignment and provide a foundation for scaled expansion.”
About the Book
Sextduction: A Miami Love Story
Four women. One man. A city that never sleeps.
Desire, power, and love unfiltered.
Set against the neon-lit skyline of Miami, Sextduction explores the emotional and sensual complexities of modern relationships within a world defined by wealth, ambition, and influence.
Lexi Donovan, a model and social media entrepreneur, has built her life on control and independence—until a late-night message from billionaire investor Dean Harrington ignites a connection neither expected.
Jeni Whitmore carries the quiet weight of a love that never had its moment. Sophie Devereaux enters Lexi’s circle through friendship, only to discover that loyalty and desire rarely follow predictable lines. Tiffany Kirkland, a nursing student under Dean’s mentorship, begins to understand that emotional growth often comes through risk.
As their lives intertwine, friendships evolve, loyalties shift, and the women at the center of Dean’s world begin discovering their own strength, sensuality, and autonomy.
More than a billionaire romance, Sextduction is a cinematic exploration of emotional awakening and empowerment set within the pulse of Miami’s luxury social scene.
About B&F Publishing
B&F Publishing is an independent boutique publishing company focused on cinematic, emotionally driven fiction. The company emphasizes data-informed marketing strategy, multi-platform distribution, and long-term series development across print, digital, and audio formats.
