Anita Denise Evans Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Madeira, CA, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anita Denise Evans of Madeira, California, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her contributions and dedication to city government and public service.
About Anita Denise Evans
Evans is a councilwoman serving within city government, where she is responsible for administrating community events and services.
Deeply committed to civic engagement and advocacy, Evans is affiliated with several organizations, including BWOPA Fresno-San Joaquin Chapter, the NAACP - where she previously served as vice president, League of Voters for Madeira Community Hospital, and ABC Andrew Brown Charities.
Outside of her professional responsibilities, Evans is active in volunteer work and community activism, continuing to channel her passion for service into a variety of local projects.
