Skyline Title Support Launches FinCEN Compliance Reporting Service Ahead of March 2026 Federal Deadline
Skyline Title Support announces its turnkey FinCEN Compliance Reporting service for title companies and settlement agents. Effective March 1, 2026, the new federal rule requires reporting on non-financed residential transactions involving legal entities and trusts. Skyline handles beneficial owner data collection, transaction tracking, and Real Estate Report filing through FinCEN's BSA E-Filing system, helping title teams stay compliant without disrupting closings.
Miami, FL, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Skyline Title Support, a national provider of title due diligence and closing support services, today announced the launch of its FinCEN Compliance Reporting service, a turnkey solution designed to help title companies and settlement agents meet the new federal reporting requirements taking effect March 1, 2026.
Under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s (FinCEN) new Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule, closing agents must file a Real Estate Report for qualifying non-financed residential transactions involving legal entities and trusts. The rule is part of a broader federal effort to combat money laundering through U.S. real estate, an area where an estimated $2.3 billion has been laundered over the past five years.
For title companies, the new requirement introduces significant operational complexity. Each report can include up to 111 data fields, requiring the collection of sensitive beneficial ownership information such as names, dates of birth, addresses, citizenship, and taxpayer identification numbers. Meeting filing deadlines while coordinating with buyers, their representatives, and legal counsel adds pressure to already busy closing pipelines.
“Title companies are already managing compressed timelines and complex transactions,” said Denys Ferreiro, CEO of Skyline Title Support. “Our FinCEN Compliance Reporting service is built so they don’t have to choose between meeting this new federal obligation and keeping closings on track. We handle the compliance workflow so their teams stay focused on what they do best.”
Skyline’s FinCEN Compliance Reporting service provides end-to-end operational support across four key areas:
Transaction Identification: Helping title teams establish consistent processes to flag files that meet FinCEN’s reporting criteria, including non-financed transactions where the buyer is a legal entity or trust.
Beneficial Owner Data Collection: Managing the collection of all required information directly from beneficial owners, transferee entities, trusts, and their representatives.
Report Filing: Compiling data, verifying completeness, and filing the Real Estate Report through FinCEN’s BSA E-Filing system within required deadlines.
Compliance Documentation: Providing structured documentation and supporting the five-year record retention requirement for every reportable transaction.
The stakes for non-compliance are substantial. Civil penalties for incomplete or late filings start at approximately $1,400 per violation, with maximums reaching $108,489 for negligent patterns. Willful violations carry penalties of up to $250,000 and up to five years of imprisonment. Because penalties apply per transaction, exposure can escalate quickly for title companies with high transaction volume.
Skyline’s new service is available nationwide and can be ordered through the company’s existing online portal, the same platform title professionals use to order municipal lien searches, HOA estoppels, tax certificates, and other due diligence services. The service can also be ordered through Qualia. No software integrations or IT setup are required to get started.
About Skyline Title Support
Skyline Title Support is a national title services company providing municipal lien searches, HOA and condo estoppels, tax certificates, UCC searches, title searches, zoning letters, deed preparations, and other due diligence and closing support services. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Skyline serves title companies, real estate attorneys, and lenders across Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Virginia. The company is an ALTA member and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
For more information or to request a quote, visit www.skylinetitlesupport.com/services/fincen-compliance-reports or call 1-888-553-4627.
