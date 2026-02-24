PRIME exits® Advises on the Successful Sale of a $12M West Coast Dental Laboratory
Las Vegas, NV, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Allen Nazeri, DDS, MBA, Master Certified M&A Intermediary, Managing Partner at PRIME exits®️, and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, is pleased to announce the successful representation of a West Coast-based dental laboratory in its sale to an independent sponsor backed by private equity.
The seller, a well-established onshore dental laboratory with all production based in the United States, was founded by original owners seeking retirement after building a highly reputable and profitable enterprise. The transaction reflects the continued consolidation and platform-building momentum within the dental laboratory sector.
The buyer, an independent sponsor supported by private equity capital, is executing a strategic initiative to build a scaled dental laboratory platform. The growth thesis centers on enhancing operational efficiencies, strengthening systems and processes, and creating a centralized infrastructure designed for sustainable expansion.
Due to the strict confidentiality standards that are the cornerstone of PRIME exits®️’ success, the identities of both buyer and seller remain undisclosed. PRIME exits®️ maintains a disciplined policy of protecting client privacy, refraining from co-brokering transactions, and preserving anonymity unless a public announcement is mutually authorized.
Transaction Highlights
Revenue: Approximately $12 million
Adjusted EBITDA: Approximately $2.3 million
Purchase Multiple: 7.3x EBITDA
Structure: Strategic acquisition by an independent sponsor backed by private equity
Operations: Fully onshore U.S.-based production
This transaction underscores the continued attractiveness of high-quality, domestically operated dental laboratories with strong margins and scalable infrastructure. As platform strategies continue to evolve in the dental and broader healthcare ecosystem, operationally disciplined businesses with proven profitability are commanding strong valuation multiples.
Dr. Allen commented:
“This was a well-aligned transaction where the founders achieved a successful retirement transition, and the buyer secured a strong foundational asset for platform expansion. In today’s market, disciplined operations, scalable systems, and domestic production capabilities are highly valued by sophisticated capital partners.”
As a Master Certified M&A Intermediary (M&AMI), Dr. Allen brings decades of entrepreneurial and advisory experience, negotiating and closing complex middle-market transactions across healthcare and adjacent sectors. His experience includes representing sellers in nine-figure transactions, structuring partial exits, earn-outs, and equity rollovers, and leading confidential, competitive sale processes designed to maximize enterprise value.
Contact
Dr Allen Nazeri
702-506-3392
www.pexits.com/
www.pexits.com/
