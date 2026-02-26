Baanda Introduces an Always-Open Digital Community Bazaar for Local Small Businesses

Baanda is a digital platform designed to help local makers and small businesses connect with nearby customers through proximity-based discovery and practical, real-world tools. Built for use both online and at physical locations such as storefronts and market stalls, Baanda supports independent sellers with workflows that fit day-to-day operations. The company is based in Southern California and is expanding into additional regions.