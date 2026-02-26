Baanda Introduces an Always-Open Digital Community Bazaar for Local Small Businesses
Baanda is a digital platform designed to help local makers and small businesses connect with nearby customers through proximity-based discovery and practical, real-world tools. Built for use both online and at physical locations such as storefronts and market stalls, Baanda supports independent sellers with workflows that fit day-to-day operations. The company is based in Southern California and is expanding into additional regions.
Topanga, CA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Baanda announced the launch of a new digital platform designed to help local makers and small businesses increase their visibility and reach prospective buyers. The platform supports businesses operating from storefronts, market stalls, or home-based settings, ensuring that even the smallest businesses can be discovered in Baanda.
For many independent sellers and service providers, the primary challenge is not quality but visibility. Many existing online platforms prioritize scale and paid promotional placement, leaving neighborhood businesses with limited exposure. Baanda was developed to address this gap by emphasizing proximity and direct, local connections between buyers and sellers.
“Local businesses don’t disappear because they lack quality; they disappear because they are hard to find,” said Sarbojit “Jit” Mukherjee, founder of Baanda. “Baanda brings the experience of a local market online, where discovery is proximity-based, relationships matter, and businesses can focus on strengthening local ties rather than competing for attention.”
Baanda is designed to support real-world business operations alongside digital discovery. The platform can be used at physical locations, including shop counters, service desks, and market stalls, while also providing businesses with an ongoing digital presence that allows local customers to discover and engage with them.
Designed around the realities of day-to-day small business operations, Baanda integrates appointments, direct customer communication, listings, and payments into a single workflow. The company is currently working with independent and growing businesses across Southern California and is being refined based on direct feedback from local owners, with plans to expand into additional regions as the network grows.
For more information about Baanda, visit www.baanda.com.
About Baanda
Baanda is a digital platform designed to help local makers and small businesses connect with nearby customers. Built around proximity-based discovery and real-world business needs, Baanda supports independent sellers and service providers with practical tools that integrate seamlessly into day-to-day operations. The company is based in Southern California and is expanding into additional regions as its network grows.
Media Contact:
Baanda Press
info@baanda.com
Contact
Baanda, Inc.Contact
Jit Mukherjee
424-292-2698
www.baanda.com
