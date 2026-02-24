From Town Hall to the First Tee: Be The Ball 4U's Exclusive 250th Anniversary Challenge Coins Turn 2026 Celebrations Into Heirlooms
Be The Ball 4U launches two exclusive products for America's 250th Anniversary. The Custom 250th USA Commemorative Challenge Coin is fully customizable with patriotic designs — perfect for city leaders and community celebrations. The USA 250 Ball Marker in Coin combines a collectible challenge coin with a removable golf ball marker, ideal for tournaments and outings. Both include free digital proofs, one free mold w/16 great choices, some 3D options available and limited 2026 availability.
Canton, GA, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Be The Ball 4U, a leading provider of custom golf accessories and commemorative items since 2004, today announces two specialized products designed to help communities and golf organizations mark America's Semiquincentennial (250th Anniversary) in meaningful, lasting ways.
The Custom 250th USA Commemorative Challenge Coin is tailored for city managers, county officials, and local government leaders organizing patriotic celebrations in 2026. This premium 2-inch, full-color, two-sided coin features one side with one of 16 exclusive pre-designed patriotic designs (including iconic imagery like the Declaration signing and Spirit of ’76) at no mold fee—delivering significant savings. The reverse side is fully custom with a city seal, department badge, logo, event name, or message—ideal for community parades, historical events, resident giveaways, or recognition programs. Wholesale pricing starts as low as $5.10 each (1000+ quantity), making it accessible for municipal budgets. These heirloom-quality coins are built to be displayed and treasured as legacies of local involvement in America's story.
Complementing it is the USA 250 Ball Marker in Coin, a unique 2-inch challenge coin-style keepsake that houses a fully removable custom golf ball marker—perfect for golf-related 250th anniversary celebrations. Golf courses, tournament directors, pro shops, charity outings, and corporate event planners can use pre-designed patriotic 250th artwork on the coin (free mold) while customizing the ball marker and/or additional sides with course logos, event details, or messages. Starting at $5.90 each (100+ quantity), it's a standout giveaway for member tournaments, course anniversaries, patriotic golf fundraisers, or 2026-themed outings—combining on-course utility with collectible patriotic appeal that golfers will use and display for years.
"2026 is the year to connect your community or golf event to America's milestone in a way that lasts," said Art Barnes, Founder of Be The Ball 4U. "City managers can honor their town's role in the nation's history with custom challenge coins that residents will keep forever. Golf professionals can elevate their 250th-themed tournaments and outings with a practical yet meaningful custom ball marker in coin—creating buzz and lasting memories without breaking the budget."
Both products include free digital proofs until the design is perfect, limited 2026 availability, and wholesale pricing optimized for bulk orders. They are ideal for decision-makers seeking high-quality, custom commemoratives that tie into patriotic and golf celebrations nationwide.
For more information, free digital proofs, or bulk order inquiries, visit:
Custom 250th Commemorative Challenge Coin: https://golfgifts4u.com/250-commemorative-challenge-coin/
USA 250 Ball Marker in Coin: https://golfgifts4u.com/usa-250-ball-marker-in-coin/
Contact:
Art Barnes
Be The Ball 4U
Email: orders@golfgifts4u.com
Phone: 770-429-1844
Website: https://golfgifts4u.com
About Be The Ball 4U
Founded in 2004 by Art Barnes, Be The Ball 4U specialize in manufacturing custom golf accessories, including ball markers, challenge coins, golf headcovers, bag tags, towels, divot tools and more. Based in Canton, Georgia, the company delivers high-quality, custom items to golfers, events, organizations, and communities worldwide.
Washington Crossing the Delaware
One of our 3D coin options on the back of your custom coins, is The Famous image of George Washington Crossing the Delaware, captured in 3d Metal look and feel.
