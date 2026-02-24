Urban Bay Financial Accelerates Hard Money Lending Nationwide, Closing Multifamily and Commercial Deals as Traditional Credit Tightens
Urban Bay Financial is closing major hard money deals nationwide—multifamily in Texas, The Bronx, New Jersey, Florida, and even Illinois. While banks stall, they fund fast based on asset value and cashflow, never tax returns or multi‑year financials. Red states or blue states—if the property makes sense, they close.
Las Vegas, NV, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Urban Bay Financial, a national direct hard money lender, announced continued momentum in closing multifamily and commercial real estate transactions across the United States, even as many conventional lenders reduce activity or pause organizations. The firm’s asset‑based model enables the execution of complex, time‑sensitive transactions with speed, flexibility, and certainty—capabilities that have become increasingly important in today’s lending environment.
Recent Activity Across Key Markets
Urban Bay Financial recently completed a series of hard money transactions in several high‑demand and highly regulated regions, including:
Texas: Multiple multifamily properties funded under accelerated timelines.
New York (The Bronx): Continued success closing transactions in one of the nation’s most challenging regulatory markets.
New Jersey: Strong and consistent closing volume during a period of widespread lender caution.
Florida: One of the company’s most active markets, driven by sustained demand and rapid approval cycles.
Illinois: Steady activity in a market where many lenders have reduced or withdrawn participation.
Asset‑Based Lending Enables Closings Amid Market Contraction
Urban Bay Financial operates as a traditional hard money lender, relying primarily on asset value and property cashflow rather than borrower tax returns or extensive historical financial statements. This structure supports rapid evaluations and streamlined decision‑making.
Key characteristics of the company’s lending model include:
No tax return requirements
No multi‑year financial documentation
No loan committees
No prolonged underwriting timelines
“Hard money lending succeeds where traditional credit channels slow down,” said Caleb Walsh, Principal of Urban Bay Financial. “Banks often require long review periods and extensive documentation. Investors operating under time constraints need certainty and fast execution, and that is what hard money lending provides.”
Walsh added that the firm’s direct‑capital structure is a significant advantage in the current credit environment.
“Many large debt funds and banks are moving cautiously. Urban Bay Financial continues to move decisively. As a direct lender with its own capital, the company evaluates the asset quickly and funds when the collateral and deal structure align.”
He also emphasized the importance of flexibility.
“Urban Bay Financial continues to close transactions in jurisdictions where many lenders will not issue a term sheet. The company’s focus remains on collateral strength, cashflow, and efficient execution.”
Reliable Capital in a Shifting Market
Borrowers and brokers nationwide continue to turn to Urban Bay Financial for dependable, asset‑based financing solutions. From high‑growth markets such as Florida and Texas to highly regulated states including New York and Illinois, the firm maintains a strong pipeline and consistent closing volume.
Urban Bay Financial
National Direct Hard Money Lender
Phone: (702) 805‑0677
Website: www.urbanbayfinancial.com
