Urban Bay Financial Accelerates Hard Money Lending Nationwide, Closing Multifamily and Commercial Deals as Traditional Credit Tightens

Urban Bay Financial is closing major hard money deals nationwide—multifamily in Texas, The Bronx, New Jersey, Florida, and even Illinois. While banks stall, they fund fast based on asset value and cashflow, never tax returns or multi‑year financials. Red states or blue states—if the property makes sense, they close.