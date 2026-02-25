Century High School’s E-Business Academy Celebrates Historic Advancement to National Finals
Santa Ana, CA, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The E-Business Academy at Century High School in partnership with High School Inc. Academies Foundation proudly announces a landmark achievement: for the first time in 25 years, seven students have advanced to the Virtual Enterprise International Finals in New York City, taking place April 21–23.
This milestone marks a defining moment for the Academy and highlights the strength of career-focused education programs designed to prepare students for success in college, careers, and entrepreneurship. The Virtual Enterprise International (VEI) competition is a nationally recognized business simulation that challenges students to build and manage virtual companies, applying real-world skills in marketing, finance, operations, and leadership.
Through months of preparation, collaboration, and innovation, Century High School’s student team demonstrated exceptional business acumen, professionalism, and creativity, qualities that earned them a place on the national stage.
“This achievement is truly extraordinary,” said Felix Lugo, Executive Director of High School Inc. Academies Foundation. “Our students have shown resilience, teamwork, and an incredible level of professionalism. Advancing to the VEI Finals after 25 years is not only a historic accomplishment for the Academy, but also a powerful reflection of what students can achieve when education connects directly to real-world opportunity.”
The E-Business Academy equips students with practical, future-ready skills by immersing them in authentic business experiences. Students develop competencies in entrepreneurship, communication, problem-solving, and digital fluency, skills that are increasingly essential in today’s economy.
Beyond competition success, the Academy continues to create meaningful pathways for students by fostering industry exposure, mentorship, and experiential learning opportunities.
“This milestone belongs to our students, educators, and partners,” Lugo added. “It represents the collective impact of a community committed to empowering young people to see what’s possible for their futures.”
As the students prepare to compete in New York, the Academy celebrates not just an advancement to finals, but the broader mission of expanding access, confidence, and opportunity for the next generation of business leaders.
About High School Inc. Academies Foundation
High School Inc. is a partnership between the Santa Ana Unified School District, the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce, and the High School Inc. Foundation Board. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, High School Inc. is committed to empowering youth and strengthening communities through education and business partnerships. There are currently six High School Inc. Academies at Valley High School in Santa Ana, CA. The CHANGE academies include Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, New Media, Global Business, and Engineering and Computer Science. This past year they have expanded to Century High School supporting their Biomedical Science pathway, E-Business Academy and soon Esports pathway. High School Inc. also are in partnership with Magnolia Agriscience Community Center (MACC Farm) at Magnolia High School in Anaheim, CA.
High School Inc. works closely with all site teachers side-by-side and in close collaboration with business partners and mentors to help students uncover their college and career interests and develop plans to help them reach post-graduation goals. High School Inc. Academy students graduate at an accelerated rate and receive a higher percentage of internships. Students also demonstrate more confidence and clarity in college and career goals, and businesses report increased productivity.
For more information about High School Inc. Academies Foundation and its programs, please visit www.highschoolinc.org.
Media Contact:
Felix Lugo
felix@highschoolinc.org
