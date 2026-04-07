Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill Celebrates First Anniversary with Community, Food, Sports and Philanthropy
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill (located at 2755 Jamie Lane) Lincoln’s vibrant destination for food, craft beer and live sports viewing, proudly celebrates its first anniversary of serving the South Lincoln community.
Lincoln, NE, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill (located at 2755 Jamie Lane) Lincoln's vibrant destination for food, craft beer, and live sports viewing, proudly celebrates its first anniversary of serving the South Lincoln community. Since opening its doors in March of 2025, Liquid Assets has become a local favorite featuring an extensive menu of elevated bar cuisine, 23 taps – plus cans and bottles for 35+ beer selections, 34 TV’s, and an energetic atmosphere tailored for both sports fans and families alike.
“We set out to create more than just a place to catch the game — we wanted a community hub where friends and families gather, enjoy great food and drinks, and feel at home,” said Todd Eicher, co-owner of Liquid Assets. “This milestone is a reflection of the support we’ve received from Lincoln residents, local businesses, and our amazing team.”
Year of Highlights
• Food and Drink Favorites: Guests rave about signature offerings from smash burgers and wings to unique menu items like salmon bites and quinoa burgers, complimented by a wide selection of craft beer and specialty cocktails.
• Fan-First Sports Experience: With TVs blanketing every wall throughout the venue, all of the major sports packages (Sunday Ticket, NHL Center Ice, MLB Extra Innings, and Peacock) and outstanding service, Liquid Assets has quickly become the go-to spot for Husker Nation and sports enthusiasts - particularly for NFL Sundays and major collegiate matchups.
• Weekly Community Events: Regular programming such as Trivia Tuesdays, Tap Takeover Wednesdays, and Happy Hour offerings have helped forge a loyal base of repeat customers.
Celebrating with Purpose: Partnering with the Husker Greats Foundation
In addition to general community engagement, Liquid Assets hosted a fundraiser and meet-and-greet event in partnership with the Nebraska Greats Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting current and former Nebraska athletes in need. The event attracted local sports fans and community members for an evening featuring special appearances by Husker Greats representatives and engaging sports talks, with portions of proceeds benefiting the foundation’s mission.
“Our collaboration with the Nebraska Greats Foundation underscores our commitment to giving back to the community that has given so much to us,” added Eicher. “We are honored to have hosted an event that brought people together for a cause that celebrates Nebraska’s athletic legacy.”
Media Inquiries - Please contact:
Kalina Kucera, General Manager
Phone: 210-334-1337
Email: kalina@liquidassetssportsbar.com
“We set out to create more than just a place to catch the game — we wanted a community hub where friends and families gather, enjoy great food and drinks, and feel at home,” said Todd Eicher, co-owner of Liquid Assets. “This milestone is a reflection of the support we’ve received from Lincoln residents, local businesses, and our amazing team.”
Year of Highlights
• Food and Drink Favorites: Guests rave about signature offerings from smash burgers and wings to unique menu items like salmon bites and quinoa burgers, complimented by a wide selection of craft beer and specialty cocktails.
• Fan-First Sports Experience: With TVs blanketing every wall throughout the venue, all of the major sports packages (Sunday Ticket, NHL Center Ice, MLB Extra Innings, and Peacock) and outstanding service, Liquid Assets has quickly become the go-to spot for Husker Nation and sports enthusiasts - particularly for NFL Sundays and major collegiate matchups.
• Weekly Community Events: Regular programming such as Trivia Tuesdays, Tap Takeover Wednesdays, and Happy Hour offerings have helped forge a loyal base of repeat customers.
Celebrating with Purpose: Partnering with the Husker Greats Foundation
In addition to general community engagement, Liquid Assets hosted a fundraiser and meet-and-greet event in partnership with the Nebraska Greats Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting current and former Nebraska athletes in need. The event attracted local sports fans and community members for an evening featuring special appearances by Husker Greats representatives and engaging sports talks, with portions of proceeds benefiting the foundation’s mission.
“Our collaboration with the Nebraska Greats Foundation underscores our commitment to giving back to the community that has given so much to us,” added Eicher. “We are honored to have hosted an event that brought people together for a cause that celebrates Nebraska’s athletic legacy.”
Media Inquiries - Please contact:
Kalina Kucera, General Manager
Phone: 210-334-1337
Email: kalina@liquidassetssportsbar.com
Contact
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and GrillContact
Todd Eicher
402-490-7917
https://theliquidassetsbar.com/
Todd Eicher
402-490-7917
https://theliquidassetsbar.com/
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