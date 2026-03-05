Ziporah Bank Announces "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" — a Revolutionary Anomaly to How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second
Author Ziporah V. Bank Announces the Release of "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" - 45 Years of Wisdom on How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second of Your Life.
Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This book goes deeper than a candy bar and a divorce. Bank spent 45 years collecting wisdom, and then 2 more years writing it down, so you don't have to spend 45 years, or ever, figuring it out yourself.
Ziporah V. Bank, transformational coach and wisdom collector, today announces the release of "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband.”
The book introduces a groundbreaking framework: the Three Flowers. Drawing on ancient wisdom, modern science, and four decades of personal experience including four marriages, five children, and a life lived fully, Bank argues that lasting transformation requires tending all three: the mind, the health, and the soul. All three flowers affect each other, neglect one, and the weeds come for the others.
Through personal anecdotes and reflective insights, Bank shares her own experiences of navigating the complexities of modern life. Each page offers a unique lens through which to examine the interconnected nature of our existence, illustrating how our mental, physical, and spiritual states are intimately intertwined.
The book weaves together teachings from Viktor Frankl, Maimonides, the Talmud, Dr. Herbert Shelton, and a little-known JAMA article that offers proof of the soul. It tackles:
- Why sugar is five times more addictive than cocaine and how it masquerades as depression
- The "frog method" for saving marriages
- The rat experiment that explains why we keep going back to what doesn't work
- The morning ritual that changed everything
Early readers are already calling it an anomaly—a revolutionary guide that defies the norms of traditional self-help. John V. O'Leary, Psychoanalytic Supervisor and Faculty Member at the William Alanson White Psychoanalytic Institute in New York, says:
"Every so often, a book comes along that doesn't just ask us to reflect but dares us to act. With an irresistible blend of humor, vulnerability, and no-nonsense wisdom, Ziporah Bank delivers a heartfelt and empowering guide to personal transformation. This isn't just another self-help book—it's a candid, unfiltered conversation with a trusted friend, one who sees your potential and urges you forward with honesty, compassion, and a touch of wit."
So, take a deep breath, open your heart, and get ready. This book just might change your life.
"I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" is available now at Amazon. For review copies, media interviews, or speaking inquiries, contact ziporahbank2@gmail.com. For distribution opportunities and press related opportunities please contact literary agent Robby Reyez via direct line +1(469)-567-9820, email robby.reyez@franklinpublishers.com or log onto www.franklinpublishers.com.
About the Author:
Before she became a wisdom collector, Ziporah V. Bank lived a few other lives.
She started as a journalist for Conflict Magazine, covering stories that most people looked away from. Then she dove headfirst into the music business, running her own record company and learning early that more is not better—it's only more.
That led her to Hollywood, where she spent years as a personal manager to actors, writers, and directors navigating the dream factory. Eventually, she started her own film company and produced the feature film, "The Fraternity."
Then she walked away from all of it.
Not because it wasn't working. Because she finally understood what work actually was. The entertainment business taught her how stories are made. But life taught her how people are remade.
She has spent 45 years gathering insights from ancient texts, scientific research, and the school of hard knocks—four marriages, five children, and one candy bar that started it all. Today, she works as a transformational coach, helping clients tend their three flowers: mind, health, and soul.
She lives with her husband Brian in Los Angeles, happily celebrating 32 years of their love and commitment.
Contact
Robby Reyes
+1(469)-567-9820
franklinpublishers.com
