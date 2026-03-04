Visual Music Art That Channels the Energy and Inspiration of Music
Visual Music opens March 7 at Art Etc., exploring how sound transforms into color, movement, and form. This dynamic group exhibition examines the deep connection between music and visual art, from expressive abstractions inspired by rhythm to works depicting instruments and performance. Opening reception March 7, 5–7 PM, with live harp by Kathryn Robinson. On view through May 7 at 256 East First Street, Chico.
Chico, CA, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Music moves us. It shapes emotion, memory, and atmosphere. For many artists, it is also an essential part of the creative process. Visual Music, opening at Art Etc. in Chico, explores how sound transforms into color, movement, and form.
This dynamic group exhibition brings together regional artists whose work reflects musical instruments, performance, rhythm, and the emotional resonance of sound. Some pieces depict music directly. Others translate harmony and tempo into visual energy through abstraction and expressive color.
Participating artists include:
Richard Bryant, LCT (Lauri Chiodini) Touchette, Krystel Gunton, Paula Kaplan, Julian Lacombe, Meghan Lacombe, Carolyn McLeod, Garrett Munsey, William Nava, Carolyn Nava, Richard Robinson, Isabella Stewart, Kevin Trivedi, and Tom Young.
The exhibition runs March 7 through May 7 at Art Etc., 256 East First Street, Chico, CA 95928.
An Opening Reception will be held Saturday, March 7, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with refreshments. Harpist Kathryn Robinson will perform live during the reception, creating an immersive experience where music and visual art converge in real time.
“Visual Music invites viewers to consider how sound can be seen and how visual art can echo the emotional force of music,” said curator and exhibiting artist Kevin Trivedi. “This exhibition celebrates that shared creative language.”
The exhibition highlights Chico’s vibrant arts community and showcases a diverse range of styles, from representational interpretations of instruments and performers to expressive, color-driven works inspired by rhythm and movement.
Media outlets are invited to cover the exhibition and reception. Artist interviews and high-resolution images are available upon request.
Event Details
Exhibition: Visual Music
Venue: Art Etc.
Address: 256 East First Street, Chico, CA 95928
Dates: March 7 – May 7
Opening Reception: Saturday, March 7 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Live Performance: Harpist Kathryn Robinson
Media Contact
Kevin Trivedi
ArtistScape Fine Art & Creative Services
Phone: 530-630-3002
Email: kevin@chicoartetc.com
