Visual Music Art That Channels the Energy and Inspiration of Music

Visual Music opens March 7 at Art Etc., exploring how sound transforms into color, movement, and form. This dynamic group exhibition examines the deep connection between music and visual art, from expressive abstractions inspired by rhythm to works depicting instruments and performance. Opening reception March 7, 5–7 PM, with live harp by Kathryn Robinson. On view through May 7 at 256 East First Street, Chico.