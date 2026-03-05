Monica L. Brooks Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Atlanta, GA, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Monica L. Brooks of Atlanta, Georgia, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her notable achievements and expertise in clothing design and retail.
ABOUT Monica L. Brooks
Monica L. Brooks serves as designer and founder of MBS Fashion Design of Atlanta, LLC, a national retail organization specializing in streetwear and accessories for all ages. Her lines, Nokop & NYE were created from a love of flipping trends and turning self-expression into something individuals can wear with confidence. Built on streetwear culture, the brand exists to challenge what's expected and energize next. Every piece is designed with intention-bold silhouettes, striking details, and high energy visuals that spark excitement. Nokop & Nye isn’t about following trends; it's about reshaping them and wearing the results proudly.
In addition to her role as a clothing designer, Brooks oversees business operations and marketing and is actively involved in design initiatives. Her work is defined by her creativity and commitment to the evolving world of fashion, which has allowed her to participate in multiple fashion shows, particularly in Atlanta.
Brooks earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture and interior design, which has contributed significantly to her approach as a designer. Outside of her professional life, she is affiliated with Nu Restoration Ministries in Christ, is passionate about fitness, and enjoys helping others. She is also the mother of Nykaira Davis.
For more information, visit https://nokopnyeclothing.com/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their online directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
