Vacatia Earns Management Contract for Landmark Holiday Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
Panama City Beach, FL, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been selected as the new management partner for Landmark Holiday Beach Resort. Vacatia’s management agreement went into effect January 1, 2026.
Located directly on the sugar-white sands of Florida’s Emerald Coast, Landmark Holiday Beach Resort is a beachfront high-rise offering owners and guests panoramic gulf views and immediate beach access. The resort features spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom accommodations; an indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center; and is close to shopping, dining, and popular attractions, including Pier Park — making it a long-time favorite for generations of Panama City Beach vacationers.
Following several months of negotiations and due diligence, the Landmark board selected Vacatia for its ability to deliver a customized management approach tailored to the resort’s operations and long-term objectives.
“Vacatia demonstrated a thoughtful, flexible approach to management and a clear understanding of Landmark’s needs,” said Ron Barnett, president of the Landmark Holiday Beach Resort Condominium Association. “We were unhappy with our previous management company and don’t believe they acted in our best interest. Vacatia’s approach — listening to our needs, a willingness to align with the way our resort operates, and their support for both the board and the on-site team — make them a strong partner for the future. They made the onboarding seamless for our entire team despite a lack of cooperation from the outgoing management company. It has only been two months and we are clearly in a better place.”
Under the new agreement, Vacatia will provide full-service management, including hospitality operations, accounting, technology services, rentals, and sales. Landmark owners will enjoy all the benefits of ownership at a Vacatia-managed resort, including Vacatia Clubhouse, a secure owner portal for managing usage, paying maintenance fees, and accessing owner resources. Owners will also have the option of participating in Vacatia’s owner rental program and OwnerPLUS, the company’s internal exchange benefit, which provides internal exchange access to a growing network of destinations.
“The Landmark team does a great job running the resort, the owners are engaged, and the property is in a prime vacation destination,” said Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO. “This is a big win for Vacatia. We see opportunities to add meaningful value to the association by boosting rentals and sales. And we’re confident that our superior technology will create efficiencies for the on-site team. We look forward to a long, fruitful partnership with Landmark.”
Vacatia manages nearly 60 resorts in 13 states throughout the U.S., as well as the Caribbean, and provides its standalone rental monetization services and fully integrated Vacatia Technology Platform to additional resorts. With the acquisition of The Berkley Group and Daily Management at the beginning of 2025, the combined company now serves nearly 500,000 owners and manages more than 11,000 units.
To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, sales, technology, and property management services, contact Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services, at 305-903-9399 or michelle.duchamp@vacatia.com or contact David McDonald, vice president of partner services, at 317-435-6291 or david.mcdonald@vacatia.com. Or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
Located directly on the sugar-white sands of Florida’s Emerald Coast, Landmark Holiday Beach Resort is a beachfront high-rise offering owners and guests panoramic gulf views and immediate beach access. The resort features spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom accommodations; an indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center; and is close to shopping, dining, and popular attractions, including Pier Park — making it a long-time favorite for generations of Panama City Beach vacationers.
Following several months of negotiations and due diligence, the Landmark board selected Vacatia for its ability to deliver a customized management approach tailored to the resort’s operations and long-term objectives.
“Vacatia demonstrated a thoughtful, flexible approach to management and a clear understanding of Landmark’s needs,” said Ron Barnett, president of the Landmark Holiday Beach Resort Condominium Association. “We were unhappy with our previous management company and don’t believe they acted in our best interest. Vacatia’s approach — listening to our needs, a willingness to align with the way our resort operates, and their support for both the board and the on-site team — make them a strong partner for the future. They made the onboarding seamless for our entire team despite a lack of cooperation from the outgoing management company. It has only been two months and we are clearly in a better place.”
Under the new agreement, Vacatia will provide full-service management, including hospitality operations, accounting, technology services, rentals, and sales. Landmark owners will enjoy all the benefits of ownership at a Vacatia-managed resort, including Vacatia Clubhouse, a secure owner portal for managing usage, paying maintenance fees, and accessing owner resources. Owners will also have the option of participating in Vacatia’s owner rental program and OwnerPLUS, the company’s internal exchange benefit, which provides internal exchange access to a growing network of destinations.
“The Landmark team does a great job running the resort, the owners are engaged, and the property is in a prime vacation destination,” said Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO. “This is a big win for Vacatia. We see opportunities to add meaningful value to the association by boosting rentals and sales. And we’re confident that our superior technology will create efficiencies for the on-site team. We look forward to a long, fruitful partnership with Landmark.”
Vacatia manages nearly 60 resorts in 13 states throughout the U.S., as well as the Caribbean, and provides its standalone rental monetization services and fully integrated Vacatia Technology Platform to additional resorts. With the acquisition of The Berkley Group and Daily Management at the beginning of 2025, the combined company now serves nearly 500,000 owners and manages more than 11,000 units.
To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, sales, technology, and property management services, contact Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services, at 305-903-9399 or michelle.duchamp@vacatia.com or contact David McDonald, vice president of partner services, at 317-435-6291 or david.mcdonald@vacatia.com. Or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
Contact
VacatiaContact
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Multimedia
Landmark
Located directly on the sugar-white sands of Florida’s Emerald Coast, Landmark Holiday Beach Resort is a beachfront high-rise offering owners and guests panoramic gulf views and immediate beach access
Categories