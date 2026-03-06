Anita Denise Evans Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Madera, CA, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anita Denise Evans of Madera, California, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her contributions and dedication to city government and public service.
About Anita Denise Evans
Anita Denise Evans made history in Madera, California, as the first African American woman elected to the City Council representing District 4, and the first to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. Now in her second term, Evans is recognized for her unwavering commitment to equity, compassion, and public service- values that have shaped every step of her distinguished career
Evans’ dedication to community advocacy was inspired early on by her parents, Wilson and Florence Younger, whose activism during the Civil Rights Movement in Los Angeles instilled in her a deep sense of purpose and justice Her professional journey spans six states and a diverse range of fields, from more than 20 years in education with the Bakersfield City School District, to youth crisis programs in Jackson, Mississippi, to leadership roles in hospitality and the railroad industry in Pennsylvania and Chicago. Each chapter built new skills and strengthened her resolve to advocate for those in need. When faced with her daughter’s terminal illness, Evans became a full-time caregiver - a transformative experience that deepened her passion for healthcare equity and compassionate service.
Since relocating to Madera in 2013, Evans has become a driving force for positive change. As chair of the Madera Housing Authority and vice president of the League of Volunteers for Madera Community Hospital, she has advanced affordable housing and improved access to healthcare. Her efforts have led to major public safety improvements, including new traffic signals and pedestrian protections, and she is spearheading the initiative to designate a portion of Highway 41 as Buffalo Soldier Highway in honor of African American servicemembers
A passionate community builder, Evans founded Black Saints United and established Madera’s annual Black History Month and Juneteenth celebrations - creating opportunities for cultural recognition and unity. Her “Crunch with the Councilwoman” program connects city leadership with local youth, and the Christmas Extravaganza she began at James Monroe Elementary has become a beloved tradition.
Evans is a respected leader and volunteer, serving as vice president of NAACP Branch 1084, Parliamentarian for Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA), and an active supporter of Andrew Brown Charities and the Bakersfield Pageant Reunion Committee.
“I believe in God, my family, and my fellow man and woman. Together we stand, divided we fall. With the love of Madera, we can conquer it all,” said Evans.
Evans pursued studies in Early Childhood Education at Bakersfield College and California State University, Bakersfield, later earning certifications in phlebotomy and ministry. Guided by the mentorship of her parents and influential community leaders, she now mentors young women aspiring to public service, ensuring her legacy of empowerment continues.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
Contact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
