HerDiabetes Launches iPhone App Linking Menstrual Cycle with Diabetes Management
Maple Grove, MN, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HerDiabetes is a diabetes management app for women, linking menstrual cycle tracking with glucose management. The app helps women understand and anticipate how hormonal shifts across their cycle affect glucose control, a documented clinical connection that needs greater attention.
There are millions of women in the United States living with diabetes, from those of reproductive age to those navigating perimenopause, when irregular cycles and shifting hormone levels make glucose management especially unpredictable. Despite evidence that fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone throughout the menstrual cycle influence insulin sensitivity and glucose variability, this dimension of women's health remains underaddressed.
HerDiabetes overlays continuous glucose monitor (CGM) readings with menstrual cycle phases, allowing users to visualize correlations that would otherwise remain invisible. The app identifies phase-specific glucose trends, delivers tailored insights for each stage of the cycle, and generates AI-powered cycle summaries that contextualize glucose patterns within each hormonal phase.
"A friend of mine living with Type 2 diabetes told me about the work she was doing to manually track her cycle, glucose, and lifestyle information so she and her care provider could manage her diabetes. We built HerDiabetes so that work is done for you," said Riley Gerszewski, founder of HerDiabetes. "There is so much available data in Apple Health, but aggregating it isn't enough. With Apple Intelligence, HerDiabetes deeply personalizes that data into a meaningful experience, without any of it ever leaving the device."
The on-device AI and security architecture is central to what HerDiabetes can offer. On iPhone 15 Pro and later running iOS 26, the app uses Apple Intelligence to power its AI features entirely on the user's iPhone. No internet connection required, no health data transmitted to external servers. Privacy isn't a limitation; it's what makes the personalization possible. The app provides lifestyle support and insights calibrated to cycle phase and current glucose levels.
The privacy and personalization also extend to other tools: Glucose Management Indicator calculations, Time in Range analysis, de-identified PDF reports and more.
HerDiabetes is available now on the App Store. The app is best experienced with a CGM that syncs with Apple Health and requires iPhone running iOS 17.6 or later. All health data stays on the user's iPhone. Never shared, never stored in the cloud. Apple Intelligence features require iPhone 15 Pro or later running iOS 26.
About HerDiabetes
HerDiabetes is a women-centered health technology application bridging the gap between reproductive health and diabetes management.
Learn more at http://herdiabetes.com.
Media Contact:
Riley Gerszewski
media@herdiabetes.com
