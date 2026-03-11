mender Appoints William Habekott as VP of Product Sales
Euless, TX, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- mender is pleased to announce the appointment of William Habekott as Vice President of Product Sales, a strategic addition to the company’s leadership team as it continues to expand its market presence and product offerings.
In this role, William will lead product sales strategy, support enterprise growth initiatives, and strengthen partnerships with customers seeking secure, sustainable lifecycle solutions for IT and technology assets. His focus will include aligning sales execution with mender’s broader mission to deliver measurable business value through responsible asset management.
“William brings a strong combination of sales leadership, market insight, and customer focus,” said Kent Taggart, CEO of mender. “His experience building and scaling sales organizations will be instrumental as we continue to grow and refine how our products serve complex client needs.”
William brings extensive experience in product sales leadership, consultative selling, and revenue growth across technology-driven organizations. He is known for building high-performing teams, developing scalable sales processes, and translating customer needs into practical, results-oriented solutions.
“I’m excited to join mender at an important stage of its growth,” said William Habekott. “The company’s approach to lifecycle solutions is both thoughtful and forward-looking, and I look forward to working with the team to expand our impact and support our customers’ long-term goals.”
William’s appointment reinforces mender’s commitment to building a leadership team with the experience and perspective needed to support continued innovation and client success.
About mender:
mender partners with businesses and enterprises to reimagine how technology assets are managed throughout their lifecycle. From extending useful life to secure redistribution and beyond, mender blends smart strategy with sustainable action.
Stephanie Renna
844-373-4823
https://withmender.com/
