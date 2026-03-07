2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers.
Harrisburg, PA, March 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In a comprehensive survey of Central Pennsylvania HVAC providers, Blue Valley Heating & Cooling (Harrisburg) emerges as the region’s highest-rated company. The report, based on aggregated online reviews and industry credentials, shows Blue Valley with a flawless 5.0/5.0 score on major review platforms. This tops all nearby competitors: Leaps & Bounds Heating & Cooling (Lemoyne) achieved 4.9 stars, while both H.L. Bowman LLC (Harrisburg) and Handyside Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical (Etters) held strong 4.8 star ratings. Meanwhile Neffsville Plumbing, Heating & Cooling (Lancaster) – an 86-year-old firm – maintains an A+ accreditation but did not report a comparable star rating. Key industry metrics are summarized below:
Blue Valley – 5.0 star rating (Angi); family-owned with 20+ years experience; 100% 5-star reviews on social media.
Leaps & Bounds – 4.9 star rating; BBB-accredited A+; only 3 years in business.
H.L. Bowman – 4.8 star rating; BBB-A rated; large multi-location firm.
Handyside Plumbing – 4.8 star rating; BBB-accredited A+; ~30 years operating.
Neffsville Plumbing – – star rating (rating not published); BBB-accredited A+; 86 years in business.
Company
Star Rating (out of 5)
BBB Rating
Years in Business
Blue Valley Heating & Cooling
5.0
–
20+
Leaps & Bounds Heating & Cooling
4.9
A+
3
H.L. Bowman LLC
4.8
A
–
Handyside Plumbing, HVAC & Elec.
4.8
A+
30
Neffsville Plumbing & Cooling
–
A+
86
This table highlights that Blue Valley not only leads in customer ratings but also boasts a strong longevity and service record. According to its website, “for over 20 years, Blue Valley Heating & Cooling has been Harrisburg, PA’s trusted, family-owned expert”. In contrast, Leaps & Bounds – despite its A+ BBB status – is a newcomer (founded 2022). Handyside and Neffsville, with multi-decade histories (30 and 86 years respectively), maintain very good ratings but still fall just short of Blue Valley’s perfect score.
Key findings: Blue Valley’s perfect 5.0 rating surpasses all surveyed rivals, reflecting consistently positive customer feedback. Its combination of high scores and two decades of service (family-owned) sets it apart in the Central PA HVAC market. Competing firms are also well-regarded: Leaps & Bounds (4.9 stars) and Handyside (4.8 stars) are AAA/B+ accredited, and H.L. Bowman (4.8 stars) has a long regional presence. Neffsville, the oldest company at 86 years, holds an A+ rating but did not publish a star score. Overall, Blue Valley Heating & Cooling comes out on top of this Central PA report – the region’s “most trusted HVAC company” by every key metric examined.
Sources: Data compiled from public review platforms and BBB profiles. Star ratings are drawn from Google/Angi listings. Business credentials (BBB ratings, years in operation) are from official BBB profiles and company websites.
Nicholas Blasco
717-836-9499
www.bluevalleyheatingandcooling.com
