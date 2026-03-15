Saelig Unveils DNA5000/6000 Series 26.5GHz Vector Network Analyzers
Rigol's DNA5000 and DNA6000 Series Vector Network Analyzers from Saelig deliver precision, performance, and flexibility for modern RF and microwave testing to 26.5GHz.
Fairport, NY, March 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc has announced the release of the Rigol DNA5000/6000 Series Vector Network Analyzers (VNA). Combining dependable RF performance with ease of use, this new VNA instrument series is designed to bring professional-grade network analysis to any workbench. These VNA tools offer a large frequency analysis range from 5kHz to 26.5GHz in 2-port and 4-port versions. This accurately covers testing needs from basic passive components, such as filters, antennas, and cables, to dielectric material characterization and high-speed interconnects.
With a dynamic range greater than 120 dB and very low trace noise, the series ensures accurate characterization of high-rejection devices and stable measurement results. Fixture Removal and De-embedding features allow users to remove the unwanted effects of test fixtures, adapters, and cables, yielding precise S-parameter measurements of a device under test (DUT). Built-in application tools such as limit testing (Pass/Fail), SWR measurement, Smith chart display, and Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) support applications in R&D, production, and advanced RF environments.
The integrated Calibration Wizard guides a user step by step through setup procedures, allowing both beginners and experienced engineers to perform calibration quickly and accurately in order to yield reliable measurement results. To enhance workflow efficiency the high-resolution touchscreen supports smooth touch, drag, and gesture interactions. HDMI, LAN, USB, and GPIB (DNA6000 only) connectivity options facilitate external displays, remote control, and easy integration into automated test environments.
Frequency coverage from 5kHz up to 26.5GHz
2-port and 4-port models available
Up to 127 dB dynamic range (typ.)
1Hz frequency resolution
Integrated S-parameter, VSWR, impedance & TDA analysis
LAN, USB, HDMI and GPIB connectivity
The DNA5000 Series can suit limited bench space situations, while the benchtop DNA6000 Series is recommended for fixed R&D platforms or high-stability automated production lines, providing robust performance for long-duration, high-intensity testing and easier integration into standard test racks. These VNAs are available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Rigol’s USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, additional information, or to request a demonstration, please contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG
With a dynamic range greater than 120 dB and very low trace noise, the series ensures accurate characterization of high-rejection devices and stable measurement results. Fixture Removal and De-embedding features allow users to remove the unwanted effects of test fixtures, adapters, and cables, yielding precise S-parameter measurements of a device under test (DUT). Built-in application tools such as limit testing (Pass/Fail), SWR measurement, Smith chart display, and Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) support applications in R&D, production, and advanced RF environments.
The integrated Calibration Wizard guides a user step by step through setup procedures, allowing both beginners and experienced engineers to perform calibration quickly and accurately in order to yield reliable measurement results. To enhance workflow efficiency the high-resolution touchscreen supports smooth touch, drag, and gesture interactions. HDMI, LAN, USB, and GPIB (DNA6000 only) connectivity options facilitate external displays, remote control, and easy integration into automated test environments.
Frequency coverage from 5kHz up to 26.5GHz
2-port and 4-port models available
Up to 127 dB dynamic range (typ.)
1Hz frequency resolution
Integrated S-parameter, VSWR, impedance & TDA analysis
LAN, USB, HDMI and GPIB connectivity
The DNA5000 Series can suit limited bench space situations, while the benchtop DNA6000 Series is recommended for fixed R&D platforms or high-stability automated production lines, providing robust performance for long-duration, high-intensity testing and easier integration into standard test racks. These VNAs are available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Rigol’s USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, additional information, or to request a demonstration, please contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
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