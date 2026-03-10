Vacatia Earns Management Contract for Beachside Village Resort in Falmouth, Massachusetts
Falmouth, MA, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been selected as the new management partner for Beachside Village Resort, located in Falmouth on Cape Cod. Vacatia’s management agreement took effect January 1, 2026.
Under the new agreement, Vacatia will provide full-service management, including accounting, technology, rentals, and owner services, with a focus on modernizing operations while preserving the resort’s unique identity.
A former seaside mansion for a wealthy boat captain, the resort features 27 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom accommodations designed in the classic Cape Cod style. Known for its intimate scale, charm, and setting, Beachside Village is located across the street from the popular Surf Drive Beach and boasts spectacular views of Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth Harbor.
Following a comprehensive search, the Beachside Village board selected Vacatia for its tailored approach to independent resort management and its emphasis on long-term financial health and owner satisfaction.
“Vacatia demonstrated a clear understanding of what Beachside Village needs today and where we want to go in the future,” said Jake Reinisch, president of the Beachside Village Resort Condominium Association. “Their commitment to hospitality, board partnership, operational efficiency, and, most importantly, willingness to listen, made them a strong fit for our resort and our owners.”
Beachside Village owners will enjoy all the benefits of ownership at a Vacatia-managed resort, including Vacatia Clubhouse, a secure owner portal for managing usage, paying maintenance fees, and accessing owner resources. Owners will also have the option of participating in Vacatia’s owner rental program and OwnerPLUS, the company’s internal exchange benefit, which provides access to a growing network of destinations.
“We’re excited to welcome Beachside Village Resort into the Vacatia family,” said Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “The way I see it, our role is to support independent resorts with modern systems and experienced teams, while honoring the character and community that make each property special. We look forward to working closely with the board and on-site staff to deliver a great experience for owners and guests.”
Vacatia manages nearly 60 resorts in 13 states throughout the U.S., as well as the Caribbean, and provides its standalone rental monetization services and fully integrated Vacatia Technology Platform to additional resorts. With the acquisition of The Berkley Group and Daily Management at the beginning of 2025, the combined company now serves nearly 500,000 owners and manages more than 11,000 units.
To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, sales, technology, and property management services, contact Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services, at 305-903-9399 or michelle.duchamp@vacatia.com. Or contact David McDonald, vice president of partner services, at 317-435-6291 or david.mcdonald@vacatia.com. Or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
