Lori A. Bazzle Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Bonne Terre, MO, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lori A. Bazzle of Bonne Terre, Missouri, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction celebrates her achievements in the publishing industry. Bazzle will be featured in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields.
About Lori A. Bazzle
Lori A. Bazzle is an author and motivational speaker whose work is rooted in her deep connection to nature and spirituality. Bazzle began writing short stories in 2019 and went on to publish her book, “Reflections of My Heart.” In this work, Bazzle shares reflections that encourage readers to seek inner peace, harmony, and simplicity, while fostering a reverence for Almighty God.
Living in a rural area, she finds inspiration in the peace of the woods and natural springs, embracing life through landscaping, kayaking, fishing, and stained-glass art. She has been a beekeeper for 14 years and is also a gourmet chef.
Bazzle is a proud mother and grandmother and in her free time she enjoys participating in outdoor activities. She attributes her quiet moments spent in conversation with God as central to her life and perspective.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
