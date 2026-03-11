Donita M. Sturgis Honored as a Top Healthcare Professional by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lancaster, PA, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Donita Sturgis of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has been honored as a Top Healthcare Professional by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in healthcare, real estate, and investments. She will be featured in a full-page article in the Spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Donita M. Sturgis
Donita M. Sturgis is the CEO of Anchor’s Hope, LLC, bringing expertise in healthcare leadership and policy, nonprofit board governance, and the impact of nonprofit healthcare policy. Alongside her late husband, Brian P. Sturgis - who faced a courageous fight following a hemorrhagic stroke in November 2023 - she co-founded Hope Within Ministries in January 2006. This nonprofit offers primary healthcare services to uninsured, low-income individuals in Lancaster, Dauphin, and Lebanon Counties, including free primary medical care, affordable sliding-scale counseling, and dental care based on donations. The organization benefits from the support of more than 30 volunteer medical professionals, dental providers, therapists, psychiatrists, and nurses. Outside her healthcare work, Sturgis manages investment properties and vacation rentals.
Previously, Sturgis worked as a nurse practitioner at Susquehanna Family Health, Advanced Vein & Laser Center, and Woodcroft Family Practice, focusing on family medicine, and continues to work limited hours at Angels of Care. Sturgis earned her Master of Science in nursing from Widener University and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Michigan. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau.
On the personal side, Donita and her husband raised three children: Michelle, David, and Summer. In her free time, she enjoys equestrian activities, rescuing animals, spending time with her dog, hiking, reading, being by the ocean, and family time.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
