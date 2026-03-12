Web Marketing Association Launches 30th Annual WebAwards to Honor Top Websites of 2026
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2026 across 86 industry categories. Judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, and usability, the WebAwards celebrate excellence in website development worldwide. Entries are accepted through May 29, 2026, with winners announced in September.
Boston, MA, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association has officially opened submissions for the 30th annual international WebAward Competition for Website Development, inviting organizations around the world to compete for recognition among the best websites of 2026.
For three decades, the WebAwards have served as one of the industry’s most respected benchmarks for evaluating website excellence. The program recognizes outstanding achievements by digital professionals across 86 distinct industry categories, highlighting the designers, developers, marketers, and organizations responsible for creating exceptional online experiences.
Entries for the 2026 WebAwards will be accepted through May 29, 2026. Information about the competition, entry guidelines, and a full archive of previous winners can be found at www.webaward.org.
“Website development continues to advance at an extraordinary rate,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, personalization technologies, performance optimization, accessibility improvements, and the constantly evolving expectations of users have transformed what a great website must deliver.
"The WebAwards were created to recognize that excellence. Rather than simply focusing on visual design, our judging process evaluates the full digital experience — including strategy, creativity, technology, content quality, usability, and measurable results. The WebAwards are designed to highlight websites that truly perform at the highest level while providing participants with valuable feedback about how their work compares to industry standards."
Judging Criteria
Every website entered into the WebAwards is evaluated using seven core criteria that define successful digital experiences:
Design
Innovation
Content
Technology
Interactivity
Copywriting
Ease of Use
Each entry receives a numeric score from the judging panel. Websites are evaluated both within their specific industry category and against an overall standard of excellence established by the competition.
Participants also receive detailed feedback from the panel of judges, offering insight into the strengths of their websites as well as opportunities for improvement.
Recognition for Award-Winning Websites
Winning a WebAward provides powerful marketing value for both the organization behind the website and the creative teams that built it.
All winning sites are showcased on the official WebAward website through a dedicated Winner’s Page, which highlights the achievement and often provides additional visibility through search engines and industry media.
In addition to online recognition, winners may obtain commemorative statues, trophies, plaques, and certificates celebrating their achievement.
Major Awards for 2026
The WebAwards recognize excellence across a wide variety of categories and include several top honors each year.
Best of Industry Awards
A Best of Industry WebAward will be presented in each of the 86 industry categories, which including: Education, Financial Services, Healthcare, Small Business, Travel, Advertising, Transportation and Government.
These awards recognize the best website within each industry segment.
Best of Show WebAward
The most prestigious honor in the competition is the Best of Show WebAward, given annually to the single website that the judges determine represents the highest level of achievement in website development.
The 2025 Best of Show award was presented to Ava Labs for their work on the avax.network website, recognized for its outstanding innovation, performance, and digital experience.
Top Interactive Agency Award
The Web Marketing Association also honors the agency demonstrating the strongest overall performance in the competition with the Top Interactive Agency WebAward.
In the 2025 WebAwards, WSI earned this distinction after winning 12 WebAwards and accumulating 41 quality points.
The Top Agency Award celebrates interactive firms that consistently deliver high-quality web development across multiple projects.
Points toward the Top Agency Award are assigned based on the level of recognition received:
Best of Show – 10 points
Best of Industry – 5 points
Outstanding Website – 3 points
Standard of Excellence – 1 point
All offices and locations of an agency are combined when calculating the final score. The agency with the highest point total is named Top Interactive Agency for 2026.
Outstanding Interactive Developer Recognition
Organizations demonstrating exceptional success in the competition will also receive additional recognition.
Any company or agency winning six or more WebAwards in a single year will be honored with an Outstanding Interactive Developer trophy.
In 2025, ten organizations achieved this distinction:
Tyler Technologies
Miles Partnership
Scorpion
welcome
Jack Henry
Milestone Inc.
Risdall Marketing Group
Findlaw
The Deciding Factor
Maximus
Judging Process
Judging for the 30th Annual WebAwards will take place between June and August, with winners announced in September 2026.
The judging panel is composed of experienced digital professionals with extensive backgrounds in website design, development, marketing, and technology. Judges typically include:
Media professionals
Interactive creative directors
Website designers and developers
Content strategists
Digital marketing specialists
Webmasters and technical leaders
Past judges have represented some of the world’s most recognized organizations, including Adobe, Disney, Boeing, IBM, Facebook, Microsoft, SAP, PayPal, Gartner, the New York Times, Ernst & Young, R/GA, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Razorfish, among many others.
Competition Sponsors
The 2026 WebAwards are made possible with the support of several leading organizations, including:
iContact
PR.com
eTailConferences
The Web Marketing Association thanks these sponsors for their continued support of the online marketing and web development community.
Enter the 2026 WebAwards
Organizations interested in participating in the 30th Annual WebAward Competition can submit their websites by visiting www.webaward.org and creating a nominator account.
About the WebAwards
Founded in 1997, the Web Marketing Association was established to help define standards of excellence in online marketing. Through internationally recognized award programs such as the WebAwards for Website Development, the Internet Advertising Competition, and the MobileWebAwards, the association honors the individuals and organizations responsible for building the most effective digital marketing programs on the Internet. Participants benefit from expert evaluation by a professional judging panel as well as the promotional advantages that come from being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
Web Marketing AssociationContact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
