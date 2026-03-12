Web Marketing Association Launches 30th Annual WebAwards to Honor Top Websites of 2026

The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2026 across 86 industry categories. Judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, and usability, the WebAwards celebrate excellence in website development worldwide. Entries are accepted through May 29, 2026, with winners announced in September.