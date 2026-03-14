Bodybuilding.com Announces Bodybuilding Health Plus Partnership
Boca Raton, FL, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bodybuilding.com today announced its new health services partnership. The launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus will officially go live on March 16, marking a significant expansion into personalized metabolic, wellness, and sexual health support.
Bodybuilding Health Plus broadens the company’s mission by offering access to physician-guided services that include compounded GLP-1 medications, NAD therapies, and other quality of life support options. Beginning March 16, customers nationwide will be able to seamlessly access these services through an integrated digital experience on Health.
Through the partnership, contracted licensed physicians will evaluate eligible clients via a secure online process, helping them explore treatment options designed to support weight management, energy optimization, recovery, and overall wellness, all from a trusted brand that has served the fitness community for more than 20 years.
“This launch represents an exciting new chapter for Bodybuilding.com,” said Andres Giraldo, CEO of Bodybuilding.com. “For decades, we’ve helped our community with training plans, supplements, and expert content. With Bodybuilding Health Plus officially going live, we’re now able to offer expanded access to physician-guided solutions that support metabolic health, vitality, and long-term wellness, all in a convenient, secure platform.”
The March go-live date signals Bodybuilding.com’s continued evolution into a more comprehensive health and performance destination by providing customers with tools, education, and now telehealth-enabled wellness solutions to support their goals inside and outside the gym.
Bodybuilding Health Plus will be accessible directly through Bodybuilding.com starting March 16.
For more information, visit Health.Bodybuilding.com.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Bodybuilding Health Plus broadens the company’s mission by offering access to physician-guided services that include compounded GLP-1 medications, NAD therapies, and other quality of life support options. Beginning March 16, customers nationwide will be able to seamlessly access these services through an integrated digital experience on Health.
Through the partnership, contracted licensed physicians will evaluate eligible clients via a secure online process, helping them explore treatment options designed to support weight management, energy optimization, recovery, and overall wellness, all from a trusted brand that has served the fitness community for more than 20 years.
“This launch represents an exciting new chapter for Bodybuilding.com,” said Andres Giraldo, CEO of Bodybuilding.com. “For decades, we’ve helped our community with training plans, supplements, and expert content. With Bodybuilding Health Plus officially going live, we’re now able to offer expanded access to physician-guided solutions that support metabolic health, vitality, and long-term wellness, all in a convenient, secure platform.”
The March go-live date signals Bodybuilding.com’s continued evolution into a more comprehensive health and performance destination by providing customers with tools, education, and now telehealth-enabled wellness solutions to support their goals inside and outside the gym.
Bodybuilding Health Plus will be accessible directly through Bodybuilding.com starting March 16.
For more information, visit Health.Bodybuilding.com.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
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Bodybuilding.comContact
Stephanie Hastings
214-326-0477
Bodybuilding.com
Stephanie Hastings
214-326-0477
Bodybuilding.com
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