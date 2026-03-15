Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors Endorses Together KC and Supports Renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax
Leawood, KS, March 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) today announced its official endorsement of Together KC, a citywide coalition advocating for the renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax. As part of this commitment, KCRAR will contribute $25,000 to support the coalition’s voter education and outreach efforts.
The Earnings Tax, which must be renewed by voters every five years, provides a significant share of Kansas City’s general fund and supports essential public services that sustain safe, vibrant, and economically strong neighborhoods.
“Kansas City’s long term growth depends on stable, reliable funding for the services that keep our neighborhoods safe, connected, and attractive to residents and businesses,” said James Toy, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for KCRAR. “Renewing the Earnings Tax is critical to maintaining the strong foundation that allows our region to thrive.”
KCRAR’s $25,000 contribution will help Together KC expand its community engagement efforts and ensure voters have clear, accurate information ahead of the upcoming renewal vote.
“Our members work in every part of this city, and we see firsthand how essential these services are to the health of our communities and the strength of our local economy,” Toy added. “Supporting the renewal of the Earnings Tax is an investment in Kansas City’s future, and we are proud to stand with Together KC in this effort.”
About Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®
The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors®, “The Voice for Real Estate in the Kansas City Region”, is the largest professional business association in the greater Kansas City area. KCRAR serves more than 12,000 Realtor® members across Kansas and Missouri. Find a local Realtor® at KCRAR.com.
The Earnings Tax, which must be renewed by voters every five years, provides a significant share of Kansas City’s general fund and supports essential public services that sustain safe, vibrant, and economically strong neighborhoods.
“Kansas City’s long term growth depends on stable, reliable funding for the services that keep our neighborhoods safe, connected, and attractive to residents and businesses,” said James Toy, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for KCRAR. “Renewing the Earnings Tax is critical to maintaining the strong foundation that allows our region to thrive.”
KCRAR’s $25,000 contribution will help Together KC expand its community engagement efforts and ensure voters have clear, accurate information ahead of the upcoming renewal vote.
“Our members work in every part of this city, and we see firsthand how essential these services are to the health of our communities and the strength of our local economy,” Toy added. “Supporting the renewal of the Earnings Tax is an investment in Kansas City’s future, and we are proud to stand with Together KC in this effort.”
About Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®
The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors®, “The Voice for Real Estate in the Kansas City Region”, is the largest professional business association in the greater Kansas City area. KCRAR serves more than 12,000 Realtor® members across Kansas and Missouri. Find a local Realtor® at KCRAR.com.
Contact
Kansas City Regional Association of RealtorsContact
James Toy
913-266-5910
kcrar.com
James Toy
913-266-5910
kcrar.com
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