Professor Publishes "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide" to Prepare the Next Generation of Digital Health Leaders
Dr. Christopher K. Gransberry has published "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide," a new textbook designed to help students and professionals navigate careers in health informatics, healthcare data, and digital health transformation. The book explores how information science, technology, and leadership intersect to improve healthcare systems and patient outcomes.
Washington, DC, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Christopher K. Gransberry, a professor, researcher, and health informatics expert, has announced the publication of his new book, Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide: Unlocking Careers, Advancing Systems, and Transforming Patient Care through Information Science. Published by Routledge, the book provides a practical roadmap for students, educators, and professionals seeking to understand the rapidly evolving field of health informatics.
As healthcare systems increasingly rely on data, digital infrastructure, and advanced analytics, the demand for professionals who can bridge healthcare, technology, and information management continues to grow. Mastering Health Informatics addresses this need by offering readers an accessible guide to the skills, career pathways, and strategic thinking required to succeed in the digital healthcare ecosystem.
The book explores how health information systems, data governance, artificial intelligence, and digital health technologies are transforming patient care and organizational decision-making. It also highlights the expanding role of health informatics professionals in improving healthcare quality, operational efficiency, and population health outcomes.
Designed for use in academic programs as well as professional development, the text serves as both a career guide and an educational resource for disciplines including health information management, healthcare administration, data science, public health, and healthcare leadership.
Drawing on years of experience in academia, research, and healthcare leadership, Dr. Gransberry provides readers with insights into the real-world applications of health information science and the competencies required for emerging careers in digital health.
“Health informatics sits at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and leadership,” said Dr. Gransberry. “This book was written to help students and professionals understand not only the technical foundations of the field but also the career opportunities and leadership roles that are shaping the future of healthcare.”
Mastering Health Informatics is now available through academic retailers and major booksellers.
For more information about the book, visit:
https://www.routledge.com/Mastering-Health-Informatics-A-Comprehensive-Career-Guide-Unlocking-Careers-Advancing-Systems-and-Transforming-Patient-Care-through-Informat/Gransberry/p/book/9781041174684
As healthcare systems increasingly rely on data, digital infrastructure, and advanced analytics, the demand for professionals who can bridge healthcare, technology, and information management continues to grow. Mastering Health Informatics addresses this need by offering readers an accessible guide to the skills, career pathways, and strategic thinking required to succeed in the digital healthcare ecosystem.
The book explores how health information systems, data governance, artificial intelligence, and digital health technologies are transforming patient care and organizational decision-making. It also highlights the expanding role of health informatics professionals in improving healthcare quality, operational efficiency, and population health outcomes.
Designed for use in academic programs as well as professional development, the text serves as both a career guide and an educational resource for disciplines including health information management, healthcare administration, data science, public health, and healthcare leadership.
Drawing on years of experience in academia, research, and healthcare leadership, Dr. Gransberry provides readers with insights into the real-world applications of health information science and the competencies required for emerging careers in digital health.
“Health informatics sits at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and leadership,” said Dr. Gransberry. “This book was written to help students and professionals understand not only the technical foundations of the field but also the career opportunities and leadership roles that are shaping the future of healthcare.”
Mastering Health Informatics is now available through academic retailers and major booksellers.
For more information about the book, visit:
https://www.routledge.com/Mastering-Health-Informatics-A-Comprehensive-Career-Guide-Unlocking-Careers-Advancing-Systems-and-Transforming-Patient-Care-through-Informat/Gransberry/p/book/9781041174684
Contact
Gransberry & AssociatesContact
Dr. Christopher K. Gransberry
(443) 396-3353
https://www.chrisgransberry.com
Dr. Christopher K. Gransberry
(443) 396-3353
https://www.chrisgransberry.com
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