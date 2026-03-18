Professor Publishes "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide" to Prepare the Next Generation of Digital Health Leaders

Dr. Christopher K. Gransberry has published "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide," a new textbook designed to help students and professionals navigate careers in health informatics, healthcare data, and digital health transformation. The book explores how information science, technology, and leadership intersect to improve healthcare systems and patient outcomes.