Author and Speaker, Ron Robinson, Announces Release of His Latest Business Book, "Practices of Resilient Companies"
Ron Robinson describes research outlining four disruptive forces and their impact on companies and communities. Readers will enjoy stories of leaders who have created strategies to overcome challenges and built great companies with compassion, collaboration and knowledge.
Sylva, NC, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robinson's best insights are rooted in the "4 Practices" framework, a strategic approach developed by RonSpeaking to foster resilience within organizations. This framework emphasizes the importance of understanding external forces and adapting strategies accordingly. By leveraging these practices, companies can better prepare for and respond to unforeseen challenges.
"The future is uncertain, but by understanding the forces at play, we can better prepare for what lies ahead," said Ron Robinson, CEO of RonSpeaking. "Our predictions for 2026 are designed to help businesses anticipate and navigate disruptions, ensuring they remain resilient and competitive."
RonSpeaking's commitment to providing actionable insights is reflected in its dedication to analyzing the complex interplay of various forces affecting industries today. By sharing these insights, RonSpeaking continues to support organizations in their quest for resilience and success.
For more information on RonSpeaking's insights and how they can benefit your organization, stay tuned for further announcements and insights from Ron Robinson and his team.
www.ronspeaking.com
"The future is uncertain, but by understanding the forces at play, we can better prepare for what lies ahead," said Ron Robinson, CEO of RonSpeaking. "Our predictions for 2026 are designed to help businesses anticipate and navigate disruptions, ensuring they remain resilient and competitive."
RonSpeaking's commitment to providing actionable insights is reflected in its dedication to analyzing the complex interplay of various forces affecting industries today. By sharing these insights, RonSpeaking continues to support organizations in their quest for resilience and success.
For more information on RonSpeaking's insights and how they can benefit your organization, stay tuned for further announcements and insights from Ron Robinson and his team.
www.ronspeaking.com
Contact
RonSpeakingContact
Ronald Robinson
828-507-0987
www.RonSpeaking.com
Ronald Robinson
828-507-0987
www.RonSpeaking.com
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