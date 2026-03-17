Voice Automated Launches Dedicated Microsoft Dragon Copilot Program to Accelerate Physician Adoption of Ambient Clinical Intelligence
Voice Automated, a long-standing Microsoft and Nuance partner since 1995, today launches a dedicated Physician Program for Microsoft Dragon Copilot. Timed with the new “Unify. Simplify. Scale” advancements unveiled at HIMSS 2026, the program delivers proven workflows, training, governance, and tight Dragon Medical One integration to help physicians and health systems move beyond pilots and achieve real time savings and reduced burnout.
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Voice Automated today announced a new implementation and adoption program for Microsoft Dragon Copilot that is designed specifically for physicians and their care teams. The program launches as Microsoft unveils major new advancements in Dragon Copilot at HIMSS 2026 under the theme “Unify. Simplify. Scale,” giving physicians and care teams even more powerful tools to reduce administrative burden.
The program helps hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and solo providers move beyond pilot projects and roll out ambient clinical intelligence at scale, using structured workflows, governance, and training tailored to frontline clinicians.
Voice Automated has focused on healthcare speech recognition and clinical documentation since 1995 and is a long‑standing Microsoft and Nuance partner. Over that time, the company has supported large Dragon Medical deployments, worked with thousands of healthcare organizations, and helped clinicians incorporate speech and ambient intelligence into their daily practice.
“Announcing availability is the easy part; making Microsoft Dragon Copilot part of everyday clinical workflow is the real work,” said Trey Weiss, CEO of Voice Automated. “This program is built around what we’ve learned from real‑world deployments: start with physician workflows, respect IT and compliance boundaries, and measure success in minutes saved and burnout reduced—not just licenses sold.”
Program focuses on measurable physician outcomes Organizations using Dragon‑based solutions have reported substantial reductions in documentation time, meaningful time savings per patient encounter, and less evening and weekend charting, while maintaining complete and consistent clinical notes. Many organizations also report more complete documentation and better alignment with quality and compliance requirements.
The new Microsoft Dragon Copilot Physician Program is structured to help organizations unify, simplify, and scale ambient clinical intelligence by focusing on:
Workflow‑first design – Mapping Dragon Copilot to physicians’ actual visit patterns, EHR screens, and documentation requirements before turning on features; Tight EHR integration – Deploying Microsoft Dragon Copilot alongside Dragon Medical One and major EHR systems so physicians work in familiar environments instead of new tools; Targeted training – Short, specialty‑aware training sessions and quick‑reference guides that help physicians, nurses, and staff get value in their first week of use; Governance and safeguards – Working with IT and compliance to configure appropriate security, access, and AI use policies within the Microsoft and Nuance platforms, leveraging Microsoft’s enterprise-grade security and responsible AI framework; Continuous optimization – Reviewing usage data and clinician feedback to refine templates, prompts, and workflows over time rather than treating go‑live as the finish line.
The Microsoft Dragon Copilot Physician Program is designed to meet the budget realities of solo providers, community practices, and large health systems alike, offering an accessible, subscription‑based path into ambient clinical intelligence without enterprise‑only price barriers.
Turning Microsoft Dragon Copilot capabilities into real‑world workflows Microsoft Dragon Copilot combines Dragon Medical One and Microsoft’s generative AI to automatically generate draft clinical notes from patient–clinician conversations, assist with documentation updates, and support tasks such as patient instructions and encounter summaries. The latest updates unveiled at HIMSS 2026 expand capabilities with Work IQ for pulling in relevant work context from Microsoft 365, Desktop Copilot that works anywhere in any app or EHR, proactive ICD-10 specificity suggestions, multilingual conversation capture in 58 languages, reusable custom templates, and expanded role-based workflows for physicians and nurses.
Voice Automated’s program focuses on helping organizations decide which of these capabilities to enable, where to use them in physician workflows, and how to introduce them in a way that clinicians trust. This includes practical guidance on: Selecting appropriate documentation scenarios for Microsoft Dragon Copilot (such as specific visit types or specialties); Configuring templates and prompts to match an organization’s documentation standards and voice; Aligning Dragon Copilot configuration with existing Dragon Medical One usage so physicians experience a consistent dictation and ambient environment.
“Right now, every health system is hearing about ambient clinical intelligence, but a lot of physicians are still asking a simpler question: ‘Will this actually save me time and keep my notes accurate?’” Weiss said. “Our answer is to pair Microsoft Dragon Copilot with a concrete rollout plan, realistic training, and a feedback loop that puts clinicians in the center of how the technology is used.”
About Voice Automated Voice Automated is a healthcare‑focused technology partner specializing in speech recognition, ambient clinical intelligence, and AI‑supported clinical documentation solutions. Founded in 1995, Voice Automated works with healthcare organizations across the United States to streamline documentation, support provider wellbeing, and improve the quality of clinical notes. The company is a long‑standing Microsoft and Nuance partner with experience across Dragon Medical One, DAX Copilot, and Microsoft Dragon Copilot deployments.
For more information about Voice Automated’s Microsoft Dragon Copilot Physician Program, visit www.voiceautomated.com or contact info@voiceautomated.com.
The program helps hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and solo providers move beyond pilot projects and roll out ambient clinical intelligence at scale, using structured workflows, governance, and training tailored to frontline clinicians.
Voice Automated has focused on healthcare speech recognition and clinical documentation since 1995 and is a long‑standing Microsoft and Nuance partner. Over that time, the company has supported large Dragon Medical deployments, worked with thousands of healthcare organizations, and helped clinicians incorporate speech and ambient intelligence into their daily practice.
“Announcing availability is the easy part; making Microsoft Dragon Copilot part of everyday clinical workflow is the real work,” said Trey Weiss, CEO of Voice Automated. “This program is built around what we’ve learned from real‑world deployments: start with physician workflows, respect IT and compliance boundaries, and measure success in minutes saved and burnout reduced—not just licenses sold.”
Program focuses on measurable physician outcomes Organizations using Dragon‑based solutions have reported substantial reductions in documentation time, meaningful time savings per patient encounter, and less evening and weekend charting, while maintaining complete and consistent clinical notes. Many organizations also report more complete documentation and better alignment with quality and compliance requirements.
The new Microsoft Dragon Copilot Physician Program is structured to help organizations unify, simplify, and scale ambient clinical intelligence by focusing on:
Workflow‑first design – Mapping Dragon Copilot to physicians’ actual visit patterns, EHR screens, and documentation requirements before turning on features; Tight EHR integration – Deploying Microsoft Dragon Copilot alongside Dragon Medical One and major EHR systems so physicians work in familiar environments instead of new tools; Targeted training – Short, specialty‑aware training sessions and quick‑reference guides that help physicians, nurses, and staff get value in their first week of use; Governance and safeguards – Working with IT and compliance to configure appropriate security, access, and AI use policies within the Microsoft and Nuance platforms, leveraging Microsoft’s enterprise-grade security and responsible AI framework; Continuous optimization – Reviewing usage data and clinician feedback to refine templates, prompts, and workflows over time rather than treating go‑live as the finish line.
The Microsoft Dragon Copilot Physician Program is designed to meet the budget realities of solo providers, community practices, and large health systems alike, offering an accessible, subscription‑based path into ambient clinical intelligence without enterprise‑only price barriers.
Turning Microsoft Dragon Copilot capabilities into real‑world workflows Microsoft Dragon Copilot combines Dragon Medical One and Microsoft’s generative AI to automatically generate draft clinical notes from patient–clinician conversations, assist with documentation updates, and support tasks such as patient instructions and encounter summaries. The latest updates unveiled at HIMSS 2026 expand capabilities with Work IQ for pulling in relevant work context from Microsoft 365, Desktop Copilot that works anywhere in any app or EHR, proactive ICD-10 specificity suggestions, multilingual conversation capture in 58 languages, reusable custom templates, and expanded role-based workflows for physicians and nurses.
Voice Automated’s program focuses on helping organizations decide which of these capabilities to enable, where to use them in physician workflows, and how to introduce them in a way that clinicians trust. This includes practical guidance on: Selecting appropriate documentation scenarios for Microsoft Dragon Copilot (such as specific visit types or specialties); Configuring templates and prompts to match an organization’s documentation standards and voice; Aligning Dragon Copilot configuration with existing Dragon Medical One usage so physicians experience a consistent dictation and ambient environment.
“Right now, every health system is hearing about ambient clinical intelligence, but a lot of physicians are still asking a simpler question: ‘Will this actually save me time and keep my notes accurate?’” Weiss said. “Our answer is to pair Microsoft Dragon Copilot with a concrete rollout plan, realistic training, and a feedback loop that puts clinicians in the center of how the technology is used.”
About Voice Automated Voice Automated is a healthcare‑focused technology partner specializing in speech recognition, ambient clinical intelligence, and AI‑supported clinical documentation solutions. Founded in 1995, Voice Automated works with healthcare organizations across the United States to streamline documentation, support provider wellbeing, and improve the quality of clinical notes. The company is a long‑standing Microsoft and Nuance partner with experience across Dragon Medical One, DAX Copilot, and Microsoft Dragon Copilot deployments.
For more information about Voice Automated’s Microsoft Dragon Copilot Physician Program, visit www.voiceautomated.com or contact info@voiceautomated.com.
Contact
Voice AutomatedContact
Trey Weiss
800-597-6600
voiceautomated.com
Trey Weiss
800-597-6600
voiceautomated.com
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