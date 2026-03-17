Voice Automated Launches Dedicated Microsoft Dragon Copilot Program to Accelerate Physician Adoption of Ambient Clinical Intelligence

Voice Automated, a long-standing Microsoft and Nuance partner since 1995, today launches a dedicated Physician Program for Microsoft Dragon Copilot. Timed with the new “Unify. Simplify. Scale” advancements unveiled at HIMSS 2026, the program delivers proven workflows, training, governance, and tight Dragon Medical One integration to help physicians and health systems move beyond pilots and achieve real time savings and reduced burnout.