Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Recognizes Charles L. Cooper as an Honored Member
Greeley, CO, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. He received this accolade for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning.
About Charles L. Cooper
Charles L. Cooper heads The Masters Financial Group, a firm specializing in estate and retirement solutions, tax-efficient investing, and insurance strategies crafted for individuals with significant assets, seasoned professionals, business leaders, and retirees. Located in both Greeley, Colorado and Grandville, Michigan, the company services clients across the country.
Known for his honesty and dedication to quality service, Cooper has been delivering consistent, long-term financial advice to his clients for over four decades. He is trusted by both clients and peers, and his reputation has earned him many accolades and industry honors.
The Masters Financial Group is recognized for its strength in both investment and insurance fields. Cooper qualifies as a member of the Million-Dollar Round Table (MDRT), which sets a global standard for excellence in life insurance sales and client service. In addition, he holds certifications as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA®).
Cooper hosts seminars on estate and investment planning and contributes to articles to his local newspaper. He has earned membership in Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide and has been honored as an American Achievement Honoree, Influential Business Professional of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. He was recognized as Professional of the Year in 2024, 2025, and 2026.
Cooper put himself through college working as a railroad brakeman with Grand Trunk Railroad. He graduated from Michigan State University with degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology, and initially worked in law enforcement. In 1983, he left his role at the Greeley Police Department to enter the financial planning field.
Chuck is involved in his local community, actively participating in church activities and volunteering for various charities. In his free time, he enjoys being with his family, traveling, fishing, working on cars and motorcycles, and following sports.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Charles L. Cooper
Charles L. Cooper heads The Masters Financial Group, a firm specializing in estate and retirement solutions, tax-efficient investing, and insurance strategies crafted for individuals with significant assets, seasoned professionals, business leaders, and retirees. Located in both Greeley, Colorado and Grandville, Michigan, the company services clients across the country.
Known for his honesty and dedication to quality service, Cooper has been delivering consistent, long-term financial advice to his clients for over four decades. He is trusted by both clients and peers, and his reputation has earned him many accolades and industry honors.
The Masters Financial Group is recognized for its strength in both investment and insurance fields. Cooper qualifies as a member of the Million-Dollar Round Table (MDRT), which sets a global standard for excellence in life insurance sales and client service. In addition, he holds certifications as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA®).
Cooper hosts seminars on estate and investment planning and contributes to articles to his local newspaper. He has earned membership in Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide and has been honored as an American Achievement Honoree, Influential Business Professional of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. He was recognized as Professional of the Year in 2024, 2025, and 2026.
Cooper put himself through college working as a railroad brakeman with Grand Trunk Railroad. He graduated from Michigan State University with degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology, and initially worked in law enforcement. In 1983, he left his role at the Greeley Police Department to enter the financial planning field.
Chuck is involved in his local community, actively participating in church activities and volunteering for various charities. In his free time, he enjoys being with his family, traveling, fishing, working on cars and motorcycles, and following sports.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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