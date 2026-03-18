Ritu Raj Presents “Ferrari Capsule Collection” at Scottsdale Art Week 2026
Contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj presents the Ferrari Capsule Collection at Scottsdale Art Week 2026 (March 19–22, WestWorld of Scottsdale), represented by MRG Fine Arts (Booths F7 & G7). The series of five large-scale paintings explores Ferrari’s visual language—speed, precision, and engineering—through minimal geometry and bold color fields. Influenced by geometric abstraction, Raj translates performance and balance into immersive works where color, structure, and energy interact.
Phoenix, AZ, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj, based in Phoenix, Arizona, will present his latest body of work, the Ferrari Capsule Collection, at Scottsdale Art Week, taking place March 19–22, 2026 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, North Hall (16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260). Raj is represented by MRG Fine Arts (Booths F7 & G7).
The Ferrari Capsule Collection is a series of five large-scale abstract paintings created over the past year, inspired by the visual and conceptual language of Ferrari—speed, precision, engineering, and color. Rather than depicting the automobile itself, Raj translates Ferrari’s design philosophy into a rigorous abstract vocabulary of form, structure, and chromatic intensity.
“Ferrari represents something deeper than a machine,” says Raj. “It is a culture of performance, balance, and elegance under pressure. I wanted to explore how those ideas could exist within pure form and color.”
The collection includes:
Ferrari Divide — exploring the tension between motion and boundary
Ferrari Core — energy held in equilibrium
Ferrari Red and Silver — metallic surface and reflected light
Ferrari Giallo — velocity expressed through color and structure
Ferrari Aperture — focus and contained visual energy
Each work measures between six and seven feet, transforming minimal geometric compositions into immersive spatial experiences. Through bold color fields, architectural divisions, and carefully calibrated proportions, the paintings evoke a sense of dynamic balance—where opposing forces such as motion and stillness, light and density, are held in tension.
The series draws from the legacy of geometric abstraction, with influences ranging from Kazimir Malevich to Barnett Newman and Sean Scully, where color, proportion, and structure create meaning without representation. Raj’s background in systems thinking informs his approach, treating each painting as a field where elements interact and resolve.
“For me, abstraction mirrors systems thinking—how opposing forces interact within a field,” Raj explains. “In this work, those forces are color, structure, and energy. Ferrari simply provided the spark.”
About the Artist
Ritu Raj is a contemporary abstract artist based in Phoenix, Arizona. A former technology entrepreneur, Raj transitioned to full-time artistic practice after a successful career in building systems and businesses. His work represents a continuation of that thinking—moving from engineered systems to expressive, intuitive structures.
His practice explores the inner world of perception, intuition, and philosophy. Influenced by the vastness of the Arizona desert—its silence, light, and spatial clarity—Raj’s paintings investigate the tension between control and surrender, structure and spontaneity.
“I paint not to mirror what is seen, but to give form to what is felt,” says Raj. “Abstraction allows me to explore the invisible—the weight of time, the texture of silence, the movement within stillness.”
His work is characterized by a balance between gesture and geometry, where emotional intensity is contained within disciplined forms. Raj’s paintings are not intended to be solved but experienced—inviting viewers into a contemplative space where meaning emerges over time.
Ritu Raj lives and works in Phoenix, Arizona.
Exhibition Details
Event: Scottsdale Art Week 2026
Dates: March 19–22, 2026
Location: WestWorld of Scottsdale, North Hall
16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Gallery Representation:
MRG Fine Arts — Booths F7 & G7
Media Contact
For press inquiries, images, or interview requests:
Ritu Raj
Website: www.rituart.com
The Ferrari Capsule Collection is a series of five large-scale abstract paintings created over the past year, inspired by the visual and conceptual language of Ferrari—speed, precision, engineering, and color. Rather than depicting the automobile itself, Raj translates Ferrari’s design philosophy into a rigorous abstract vocabulary of form, structure, and chromatic intensity.
“Ferrari represents something deeper than a machine,” says Raj. “It is a culture of performance, balance, and elegance under pressure. I wanted to explore how those ideas could exist within pure form and color.”
The collection includes:
Ferrari Divide — exploring the tension between motion and boundary
Ferrari Core — energy held in equilibrium
Ferrari Red and Silver — metallic surface and reflected light
Ferrari Giallo — velocity expressed through color and structure
Ferrari Aperture — focus and contained visual energy
Each work measures between six and seven feet, transforming minimal geometric compositions into immersive spatial experiences. Through bold color fields, architectural divisions, and carefully calibrated proportions, the paintings evoke a sense of dynamic balance—where opposing forces such as motion and stillness, light and density, are held in tension.
The series draws from the legacy of geometric abstraction, with influences ranging from Kazimir Malevich to Barnett Newman and Sean Scully, where color, proportion, and structure create meaning without representation. Raj’s background in systems thinking informs his approach, treating each painting as a field where elements interact and resolve.
“For me, abstraction mirrors systems thinking—how opposing forces interact within a field,” Raj explains. “In this work, those forces are color, structure, and energy. Ferrari simply provided the spark.”
About the Artist
Ritu Raj is a contemporary abstract artist based in Phoenix, Arizona. A former technology entrepreneur, Raj transitioned to full-time artistic practice after a successful career in building systems and businesses. His work represents a continuation of that thinking—moving from engineered systems to expressive, intuitive structures.
His practice explores the inner world of perception, intuition, and philosophy. Influenced by the vastness of the Arizona desert—its silence, light, and spatial clarity—Raj’s paintings investigate the tension between control and surrender, structure and spontaneity.
“I paint not to mirror what is seen, but to give form to what is felt,” says Raj. “Abstraction allows me to explore the invisible—the weight of time, the texture of silence, the movement within stillness.”
His work is characterized by a balance between gesture and geometry, where emotional intensity is contained within disciplined forms. Raj’s paintings are not intended to be solved but experienced—inviting viewers into a contemplative space where meaning emerges over time.
Ritu Raj lives and works in Phoenix, Arizona.
Exhibition Details
Event: Scottsdale Art Week 2026
Dates: March 19–22, 2026
Location: WestWorld of Scottsdale, North Hall
16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Gallery Representation:
MRG Fine Arts — Booths F7 & G7
Media Contact
For press inquiries, images, or interview requests:
Ritu Raj
Website: www.rituart.com
Contact
RituStudioContact
Ritu Raj
415-876-7000
rituart.com
Ritu Raj
415-876-7000
rituart.com
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