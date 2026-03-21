cirQQles Launches Three-Tier Revenue Model to Improve Lead-to-Customer Conversion
Marketing today drives engagement but fails to convert it into revenue due to poor follow-up and limited pipeline visibility. cirQQles addresses this with a three-tier model—DIY, Managed Services, and RAAS—supported by Q-Revenue, which centralizes lead management and ensures consistent, accountable conversion across the customer lifecycle.
Lewisville, TX, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The current marketing model is producing engagement but failing to convert it into customers. Many organizations struggle with inconsistent follow-up and limited visibility into their sales pipeline, creating a persistent gap between engagement and revenue. cirQQles today announced a new three-tier revenue model designed to address this gap through a more structured approach to lead generation, engagement, and conversion.
The expanded framework includes three models: DIY (Do-It-Yourself), which allows businesses to manage their own marketing and customer engagement using the cirQQles platform; Revenue-as-a-Service (RAAS), where cirQQles manages all sales and marketing in-house, delivering qualified leads to the business; and Managed Services, which provides end-to-end execution across marketing, CRM, and customer engagement functions.
All three models are powered by Q-Revenue, cirQQles’ prospect management and revenue tracking system, which centralizes lead activity and enables consistent, accountable follow-up throughout the customer lifecycle.
“Most companies don’t have a lead problem. They have a follow-up and process problem,” said Mir Ali, Founder and CEO of cirQQles. “This model provides a structured approach that helps businesses consistently convert engagement into revenue.”
The company will roll out the expanded model alongside platform and website updates focused on improving onboarding clarity and strengthening conversion pathways.
More information about the cirQQles revenue model is available at https://www.cirqqles.com/pricing.
About cirQQles
cirQQles is a customer engagement and retention platform that helps organizations build direct relationships with their audiences. By combining community engagement, lead management, and structured marketing workflows, cirQQles enables businesses to drive predictable and sustainable growth.
Media Contact
Tina Rust
Chief Public Relations Officer
cirQQles
info@cirqqles.com
https://www.cirqqles.com
The expanded framework includes three models: DIY (Do-It-Yourself), which allows businesses to manage their own marketing and customer engagement using the cirQQles platform; Revenue-as-a-Service (RAAS), where cirQQles manages all sales and marketing in-house, delivering qualified leads to the business; and Managed Services, which provides end-to-end execution across marketing, CRM, and customer engagement functions.
All three models are powered by Q-Revenue, cirQQles’ prospect management and revenue tracking system, which centralizes lead activity and enables consistent, accountable follow-up throughout the customer lifecycle.
“Most companies don’t have a lead problem. They have a follow-up and process problem,” said Mir Ali, Founder and CEO of cirQQles. “This model provides a structured approach that helps businesses consistently convert engagement into revenue.”
The company will roll out the expanded model alongside platform and website updates focused on improving onboarding clarity and strengthening conversion pathways.
More information about the cirQQles revenue model is available at https://www.cirqqles.com/pricing.
About cirQQles
cirQQles is a customer engagement and retention platform that helps organizations build direct relationships with their audiences. By combining community engagement, lead management, and structured marketing workflows, cirQQles enables businesses to drive predictable and sustainable growth.
Media Contact
Tina Rust
Chief Public Relations Officer
cirQQles
info@cirqqles.com
https://www.cirqqles.com
Contact
cirQQlesContact
Tina Rust
800-215-2187
www.cirqqles.com
Tina Rust
800-215-2187
www.cirqqles.com
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