Mama Justice Partners with Local Restaurants for "Dine for Disaster" to Support American Red Cross Relief Efforts
Mama Justice is partnering with the American Red Cross for the 2026 "Dine for Disaster" initiative. From March 23 to 30, residents in Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama are encouraged to eat at participating restaurants to raise funds for disaster relief. As a primary sponsor, the firm aims to support families by helping the Red Cross provide hot meals, blankets, and safe housing.
Decatur, AL, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mama Justice – MW Law Firm, a leading personal injury law firm serving Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee, is proud to announce its official community partnership for the 2026 "Dine for Disaster" initiative. Joining forces with the American Red Cross and local restaurants across Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama, Mama Justice is helping to amplify support and raise critical funds for disaster relief efforts.
The "Dine for Disaster" campaign taking place this March encourages community members to dine out at participating local restaurants to support the life-saving mission of the American Red Cross Alabama-Mississippi Region. Funds raised during this community-focused week allow the Red Cross to respond to large and small disasters, providing hot meals, warm blankets, and safe housing to families experiencing their most vulnerable moments.
As a primary sponsor funding and amplifying the event, Mama Justice's involvement underscores the firm’s deep commitment to corporate social responsibility and community leadership.
"At Mama Justice, our commitment to our neighbors goes far beyond the courtroom," said Missy Wigginton, founder of Mama Justice. "When the unimaginable happens to families in our community, it is our duty to step up. We are honored to join forces with 'Dine for Disaster' to support the incredible work of the American Red Cross and encourage everyone to use their dinner to make a real difference."
Residents across Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama are encouraged to participate by enjoying a meal at local partner spots between March 23 and March 30. By utilizing its platform to champion this cause, Mama Justice continues to position itself as a dedicated leader in the Mississippi and Alabama business communities.
For a complete overview of the "Dine for Disaster" event, a full list of participating regions and local restaurants, and more ways to get involved, please visit the official event hub on the Mama Justice website: https://www.mamajustice.com/dine-for-disaster-relief-2026/
About Mama Justice – MW Law Firm
Mama Justice is the fastest-growing female-owned personal injury law firm in the United States. Founded by Missy Wigginton, the firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights of everyday people. With offices in Tupelo, Jackson, Southaven, Columbus, Decatur, and Memphis, Mama Justice provides compassionate legal representation and comprehensive support for victims of car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, and workplace injuries.
The "Dine for Disaster" campaign taking place this March encourages community members to dine out at participating local restaurants to support the life-saving mission of the American Red Cross Alabama-Mississippi Region. Funds raised during this community-focused week allow the Red Cross to respond to large and small disasters, providing hot meals, warm blankets, and safe housing to families experiencing their most vulnerable moments.
As a primary sponsor funding and amplifying the event, Mama Justice's involvement underscores the firm’s deep commitment to corporate social responsibility and community leadership.
"At Mama Justice, our commitment to our neighbors goes far beyond the courtroom," said Missy Wigginton, founder of Mama Justice. "When the unimaginable happens to families in our community, it is our duty to step up. We are honored to join forces with 'Dine for Disaster' to support the incredible work of the American Red Cross and encourage everyone to use their dinner to make a real difference."
Residents across Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama are encouraged to participate by enjoying a meal at local partner spots between March 23 and March 30. By utilizing its platform to champion this cause, Mama Justice continues to position itself as a dedicated leader in the Mississippi and Alabama business communities.
For a complete overview of the "Dine for Disaster" event, a full list of participating regions and local restaurants, and more ways to get involved, please visit the official event hub on the Mama Justice website: https://www.mamajustice.com/dine-for-disaster-relief-2026/
About Mama Justice – MW Law Firm
Mama Justice is the fastest-growing female-owned personal injury law firm in the United States. Founded by Missy Wigginton, the firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights of everyday people. With offices in Tupelo, Jackson, Southaven, Columbus, Decatur, and Memphis, Mama Justice provides compassionate legal representation and comprehensive support for victims of car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, and workplace injuries.
Contact
Mama Justice – MW Law FirmContact
Missy Wigginton
662-262-6264
www.mamajustice.com
Missy Wigginton
662-262-6264
www.mamajustice.com
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