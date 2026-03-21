Maurice A. Jones Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Maurice A. Jones (Hampden-Sydney College, 1984) as the 2026 recipient of its Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community. A nationally recognized leader in advancing economic opportunity and social equity, Jones is honored for his transformative impact through public service, nonprofit leadership, and his commitment to expanding access to meaningful careers and strengthening communities.