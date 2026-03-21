Maurice A. Jones Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Maurice A. Jones (Hampden-Sydney College, 1984) as the 2026 recipient of its Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community. A nationally recognized leader in advancing economic opportunity and social equity, Jones is honored for his transformative impact through public service, nonprofit leadership, and his commitment to expanding access to meaningful careers and strengthening communities.
Lexington, VA, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, is proud to announce Maurice A. Jones as the recipient of the 2026 Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community award. Jones is a 1984 initiate of the Hampden-Sydney College ODK Circle, where he was valedictorian and selected as a Rhodes scholar. The award will be presented to Mr. Jones on March 22, 2026, at Hampden-Sydney College.
Jones has dedicated his career to expanding economic opportunity and advancing social equity. As former President and CEO of OneTen, he led a coalition of 60+ employers committed to hiring one million Black Americans into family-sustaining careers without requiring a four-year degree. As President of LISC, he directed more than $2 billion annually into underserved communities. His service in multiple positions in the state of Virginia reflects his lifelong commitment to public service.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is thrilled to recognize Mr. Jones. His extraordinary contributions to public service embody the essence of O∆K and what this award represents,” Waller said. “His work continues to inspire and uplift, and we are proud to celebrate his achievements.”
The Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community is bestowed on Omicron Delta Kappa members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in serving their communities. It acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their professional and personal lives, contributing significantly to their communities and beyond.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Jones has dedicated his career to expanding economic opportunity and advancing social equity. As former President and CEO of OneTen, he led a coalition of 60+ employers committed to hiring one million Black Americans into family-sustaining careers without requiring a four-year degree. As President of LISC, he directed more than $2 billion annually into underserved communities. His service in multiple positions in the state of Virginia reflects his lifelong commitment to public service.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is thrilled to recognize Mr. Jones. His extraordinary contributions to public service embody the essence of O∆K and what this award represents,” Waller said. “His work continues to inspire and uplift, and we are proud to celebrate his achievements.”
The Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community is bestowed on Omicron Delta Kappa members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in serving their communities. It acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their professional and personal lives, contributing significantly to their communities and beyond.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Omicron Delta KappaContact
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
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