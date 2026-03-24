MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises
MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture
Kaufman, TX, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MergeWiFi, a pioneer in enterprise multi-carrier wireless gateway technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Aeris, a global leader in wireless management platforms, security services and connected vehicle programs, to deliver a fully integrated, secure Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution for distributed enterprises. The combined offer is purpose-built for organizations rapidly expanding physical locations, retail chains, quick-service restaurants, healthcare clinics, and logistics operators, where fiber is too slow, too costly, or simply unavailable.
The partnership addresses a specific and growing enterprise security gap that MergeWiFi customers have been navigating firsthand: as organizations deploy cellular-connected IoT devices at branch locations, those devices operate outside traditional security frameworks, bypassing SD-WAN, SASE platforms, and enterprise firewalls entirely. This “cellular blind spot” leaves POS systems, inventory scanners, surveillance cameras, and other connected devices unprotected and unmonitored. By integrating Aeris IoT Watchtower™ directly into the MergeWiFi bundle, both companies are closing that gap at the source, at the SIM level, without requiring additional hardware or network reconfiguration.
MergeWiFi’s cloud-managed, multi-carrier wireless gateways — which deliver automatic carrier switching and failover in seconds via the MergeCloud Platform, now shipping as a fully integrated stack with the Aeris IoT Accelerator connectivity platform and Aeris IoT Watchtower zero-trust security. The result: enterprise locations go live in days rather than weeks, with multi-carrier resilience built in and SIM-level visibility and policy control from day one. For retail and QSR operators adding hundreds of locations this year, the bundle eliminates the 6-to-8-week fiber installation window that delays store openings and costs operators’ tens of thousands of dollars per location in deferred revenue.
“Joining forces with Aeris will help redefine how distributed enterprises think about their network perimeter,” said Kevin Winchester, CEO, MergeWiFi. “Together, we are removing the complexity of deploying multi-carrier hardware while ensuring that every connection is protected by intelligent monitoring. This partnership allows our customers to focus on their core business growth, knowing their wireless infrastructure is secure, scalable, and ready for the future.”
“Our partnership with MergeWiFi represents a significant step forward in our mission to simplify and secure the wireless edge for the modern enterprise,” said Robert Holley, Head of Channel & New Routes to Market, Aeris. “By aligning our strengths, we are providing our partners and customers with a unified strategy to embrace wireless connectivity without compromising on the rigorous security and visibility standards they require for their business-critical operations.”
The partnership creates immediate opportunity for the channel. MSPs, VARs, and technology distributors adding MergeWiFi to their line card now have a bundled FWA-plus-security offering that addresses both connectivity and compliance requirements for distributed enterprise customers, a combination that has historically required multiple vendors and complex integration work. The solution is available through Aeris’ CRN 5-Star Partner Program, with co-marketing investment, partner enablement resources, and a channel-fed demand generation model in which Aeris actively generates and routes qualified enterprise opportunities to its partner ecosystem.
The timing reflects accelerating enterprise demand. Retail operators in the U.S. and Europe are collectively adding tens of thousands of new locations in 2026, and the majority face infrastructure timelines that fiber cannot meet. Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as the primary connectivity alternative, and as FWA adoption scales, the security implications of SIM-connected devices operating outside traditional IT visibility are becoming a boardroom-level concern. Aeris IoT Watchtower is the only platform built natively to address this threat at the cellular layer, and it is now available as an integrated component of every MergeWiFi enterprise deployment.
MergeWiFi and Aeris will showcase the joint solution at ISC West, March 23–27, 2026 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting at ISC West, contact MergeWiFi & Aeris.
“As a distributor, we see firsthand the demand for integrated solutions that bridge the gap between simple connectivity and robust security,” said Rob Olson, CRO, Technology Source. “This partnership provides the channel with a powerful, comprehensive toolset to meet the evolving needs of distributed enterprises, enabling them to scale their operations with confidence and speed.”
Supporting Resources
· Photos: Kevin Winchester (MergeWiFi) | Robert Holley (Aeris)
· Logos: MergeWiFi | Aeris
· MergeWiFi Solutions Overview
· Aeris IoT Watchtower Overview | Become an Aeris Parter Page | Find an Aeris Partner Page
About MergeWiFi
MergeWiFi builds enterprise-grade, cloud-managed wireless gateway technology that combines the reliability of multiple carrier networks into a single, intelligent connectivity platform. Designed for distributed enterprises, MergeWiFi gateways provide automatic carrier switching, built-in failovers, and zero-touch deployment — enabling organizations to bring new locations online in days, not weeks. The MergeCloud Platform delivers centralized visibility and policy management across every gateway in the network. To learn more, visit mergewifi.com.
About Aeris
For more than three decades, Aeris has been a trusted IoT leader enabling the biggest IoT programs and opportunities across automotive, utilities and energy, fleet management and logistics, medical devices, and manufacturing. Our IoT technology expertise serves a global ecosystem of 7,000 enterprise customers, nearly 30 mobile network operator partners, and more than 100 million IoT devices across the world. Aeris, the largest orchestrator of eSIMs for IoT, powers today’s connected smart world with innovative technologies and borderless connectivity that simplify management, enhance security, optimize performance, and drive growth at scale. To learn how Aeris IoT Accelerator platform can secure and supercharge your critical IoT programs, visit aeris.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contacts
· Lucas Winchester: lucas@mergewifi.com
· Susanna Song, Chief Marketing Officer: susanna.song@aeris.net
· Kevin Petschow for Aeris: KevinPetschow@guyergroup.com
The partnership addresses a specific and growing enterprise security gap that MergeWiFi customers have been navigating firsthand: as organizations deploy cellular-connected IoT devices at branch locations, those devices operate outside traditional security frameworks, bypassing SD-WAN, SASE platforms, and enterprise firewalls entirely. This “cellular blind spot” leaves POS systems, inventory scanners, surveillance cameras, and other connected devices unprotected and unmonitored. By integrating Aeris IoT Watchtower™ directly into the MergeWiFi bundle, both companies are closing that gap at the source, at the SIM level, without requiring additional hardware or network reconfiguration.
MergeWiFi’s cloud-managed, multi-carrier wireless gateways — which deliver automatic carrier switching and failover in seconds via the MergeCloud Platform, now shipping as a fully integrated stack with the Aeris IoT Accelerator connectivity platform and Aeris IoT Watchtower zero-trust security. The result: enterprise locations go live in days rather than weeks, with multi-carrier resilience built in and SIM-level visibility and policy control from day one. For retail and QSR operators adding hundreds of locations this year, the bundle eliminates the 6-to-8-week fiber installation window that delays store openings and costs operators’ tens of thousands of dollars per location in deferred revenue.
“Joining forces with Aeris will help redefine how distributed enterprises think about their network perimeter,” said Kevin Winchester, CEO, MergeWiFi. “Together, we are removing the complexity of deploying multi-carrier hardware while ensuring that every connection is protected by intelligent monitoring. This partnership allows our customers to focus on their core business growth, knowing their wireless infrastructure is secure, scalable, and ready for the future.”
“Our partnership with MergeWiFi represents a significant step forward in our mission to simplify and secure the wireless edge for the modern enterprise,” said Robert Holley, Head of Channel & New Routes to Market, Aeris. “By aligning our strengths, we are providing our partners and customers with a unified strategy to embrace wireless connectivity without compromising on the rigorous security and visibility standards they require for their business-critical operations.”
The partnership creates immediate opportunity for the channel. MSPs, VARs, and technology distributors adding MergeWiFi to their line card now have a bundled FWA-plus-security offering that addresses both connectivity and compliance requirements for distributed enterprise customers, a combination that has historically required multiple vendors and complex integration work. The solution is available through Aeris’ CRN 5-Star Partner Program, with co-marketing investment, partner enablement resources, and a channel-fed demand generation model in which Aeris actively generates and routes qualified enterprise opportunities to its partner ecosystem.
The timing reflects accelerating enterprise demand. Retail operators in the U.S. and Europe are collectively adding tens of thousands of new locations in 2026, and the majority face infrastructure timelines that fiber cannot meet. Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as the primary connectivity alternative, and as FWA adoption scales, the security implications of SIM-connected devices operating outside traditional IT visibility are becoming a boardroom-level concern. Aeris IoT Watchtower is the only platform built natively to address this threat at the cellular layer, and it is now available as an integrated component of every MergeWiFi enterprise deployment.
MergeWiFi and Aeris will showcase the joint solution at ISC West, March 23–27, 2026 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting at ISC West, contact MergeWiFi & Aeris.
“As a distributor, we see firsthand the demand for integrated solutions that bridge the gap between simple connectivity and robust security,” said Rob Olson, CRO, Technology Source. “This partnership provides the channel with a powerful, comprehensive toolset to meet the evolving needs of distributed enterprises, enabling them to scale their operations with confidence and speed.”
Supporting Resources
· Photos: Kevin Winchester (MergeWiFi) | Robert Holley (Aeris)
· Logos: MergeWiFi | Aeris
· MergeWiFi Solutions Overview
· Aeris IoT Watchtower Overview | Become an Aeris Parter Page | Find an Aeris Partner Page
About MergeWiFi
MergeWiFi builds enterprise-grade, cloud-managed wireless gateway technology that combines the reliability of multiple carrier networks into a single, intelligent connectivity platform. Designed for distributed enterprises, MergeWiFi gateways provide automatic carrier switching, built-in failovers, and zero-touch deployment — enabling organizations to bring new locations online in days, not weeks. The MergeCloud Platform delivers centralized visibility and policy management across every gateway in the network. To learn more, visit mergewifi.com.
About Aeris
For more than three decades, Aeris has been a trusted IoT leader enabling the biggest IoT programs and opportunities across automotive, utilities and energy, fleet management and logistics, medical devices, and manufacturing. Our IoT technology expertise serves a global ecosystem of 7,000 enterprise customers, nearly 30 mobile network operator partners, and more than 100 million IoT devices across the world. Aeris, the largest orchestrator of eSIMs for IoT, powers today’s connected smart world with innovative technologies and borderless connectivity that simplify management, enhance security, optimize performance, and drive growth at scale. To learn how Aeris IoT Accelerator platform can secure and supercharge your critical IoT programs, visit aeris.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contacts
· Lucas Winchester: lucas@mergewifi.com
· Susanna Song, Chief Marketing Officer: susanna.song@aeris.net
· Kevin Petschow for Aeris: KevinPetschow@guyergroup.com
Contact
MergeWiFiContact
Lucas Winchester
972-581-9909
www.mergewifi.com
Lucas Winchester
972-581-9909
www.mergewifi.com
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