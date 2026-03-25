Panda Bambu Expands Custom Wooden Cutlery Solutions for Global Buyers
Yantai, China, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As the plastics ban continues to tighten, the global demand for sustainable disposable tableware is increasing fast. In particular, private label products are becoming a key differentiated growth strategy for importers, wholesalers, and foodservice brands.
Panda Bambu, a professional disposable wooden cutlery manufacturer in China. They are strengthening its custom wooden cutlery solutions for private label brands. That will help importers, wholesalers, and food service companies build their own eco-friendly product lines.
The company offers a full range of disposable wooden cutlery, including knives, forks, spoons, sporks, and complete cutlery set with napkins. All products are made from 100% natural biodegradable birch wood. That's an ideal choice for restaurants, food factories, airlines, catering services, and retail distributions.
As global demand for sustainable products grows, more brands are turning to custom disposable wooden cutlery to instead plastic. This allows them to differentiate themselves and comply with environmental regulations. In line with this trend, Panda Bambu leverages over 10 years of manufacturing experience to offer flexible OEM and private-label solutions.
In addition to offering standard products, Panda Bambu provides customization and brand building also. Global buyers can custom every detail of their wooden cutlery products, including:
1. Custom logo on the handle
2. Retail or bulk packaging options
3. Logo printing and branding
“As more companies move to sustainable packaging, private label wooden cutlery is becoming a key growth opportunity,” said Simon Zhang, General Manager of Panda Bambu. “We don’t just manufacture products — we try our best to help our customers build their own brands with reliable quality and flexible customization.”
Product quality and food safety is the most important of Panda Bambu’s production. All wooden cutlery is manufactured under LFGB strict quality control systems and standards, ensuring safe direct contact with food. The products are free from chemicals, coatings, and harmful additives. With a smooth surface and strong durability to ensure a better end-user experience.
To meet global market requirements, Panda Bambu also provides recognized certifications, including FSC, BRCGS, CE, and ISO. That helps their customers meet sustainability and compliance standards in Europe and North America.
With extensive expertise in private-label services, Panda Bambu continues to position itself as a reliable long-term partner. And supply professional disposable tableware solutions for a wide range of businesses.
For more details about custom wooden cutlery solutions, visit:
https://www.pandabambu.com/
https://www.pandabambu.com/wooden-cutlery/
About Panda Bambu
Panda Bambu is a reliable bamboo and wooden tableware manufacturer. Founded in 2012, Panda Bambu has been a reliable supplier in the global disposable tableware market. They produce and custom various bamboo and wooden tableware, including skewers, stirrers, chopsticks, toothpicks, food picks, straws, and cutlery sets. The company serves thousands of clients from Europe, North America, and Australia. Including restaurant supplies importers and wholesalers, supermarket chains, food production companies, and so on.
Panda Bambu, a professional disposable wooden cutlery manufacturer in China. They are strengthening its custom wooden cutlery solutions for private label brands. That will help importers, wholesalers, and food service companies build their own eco-friendly product lines.
The company offers a full range of disposable wooden cutlery, including knives, forks, spoons, sporks, and complete cutlery set with napkins. All products are made from 100% natural biodegradable birch wood. That's an ideal choice for restaurants, food factories, airlines, catering services, and retail distributions.
As global demand for sustainable products grows, more brands are turning to custom disposable wooden cutlery to instead plastic. This allows them to differentiate themselves and comply with environmental regulations. In line with this trend, Panda Bambu leverages over 10 years of manufacturing experience to offer flexible OEM and private-label solutions.
In addition to offering standard products, Panda Bambu provides customization and brand building also. Global buyers can custom every detail of their wooden cutlery products, including:
1. Custom logo on the handle
2. Retail or bulk packaging options
3. Logo printing and branding
“As more companies move to sustainable packaging, private label wooden cutlery is becoming a key growth opportunity,” said Simon Zhang, General Manager of Panda Bambu. “We don’t just manufacture products — we try our best to help our customers build their own brands with reliable quality and flexible customization.”
Product quality and food safety is the most important of Panda Bambu’s production. All wooden cutlery is manufactured under LFGB strict quality control systems and standards, ensuring safe direct contact with food. The products are free from chemicals, coatings, and harmful additives. With a smooth surface and strong durability to ensure a better end-user experience.
To meet global market requirements, Panda Bambu also provides recognized certifications, including FSC, BRCGS, CE, and ISO. That helps their customers meet sustainability and compliance standards in Europe and North America.
With extensive expertise in private-label services, Panda Bambu continues to position itself as a reliable long-term partner. And supply professional disposable tableware solutions for a wide range of businesses.
For more details about custom wooden cutlery solutions, visit:
https://www.pandabambu.com/
https://www.pandabambu.com/wooden-cutlery/
About Panda Bambu
Panda Bambu is a reliable bamboo and wooden tableware manufacturer. Founded in 2012, Panda Bambu has been a reliable supplier in the global disposable tableware market. They produce and custom various bamboo and wooden tableware, including skewers, stirrers, chopsticks, toothpicks, food picks, straws, and cutlery sets. The company serves thousands of clients from Europe, North America, and Australia. Including restaurant supplies importers and wholesalers, supermarket chains, food production companies, and so on.
Contact
Panda BambuContact
Simon Zhang
8618754591979
www.pandabambu.com
simonzhangyj@gmail.com
Simon Zhang
8618754591979
www.pandabambu.com
simonzhangyj@gmail.com
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Disposable Wooden Fork Production
We can produce high quality disposable wooden knife, fork, spoon, and napkin for you. 16cm is our standard size. We can custom packing as your requirements.
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