EMG.AI Announces Entrepreneurship Platform and Resource Partnership with Villanova University
EMG.AI, the AI agent for entrepreneurs with its patent-pending Entrepreneurs Roadmap, and EdTech Entrepreneurs Platform announced today a partnership with Villanova University and their entrepreneur program.
Lafaeytte Hill, PA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Villanova has engaged EMG.AI to help leverage their patent-pending Entrepreneur-as-a-Service Platform (EaaS) to help their students in the Entrepreneurship program. EMG.AI’s Entrepreneurs Roadmap TM and Digital Entrepreneurs AI Agent Ben TM, will be used as a new resource for Villanova’s entrepreneurial students to develop their pitch plan-ready ideas. Entrepreneurship is exploding with the emergence of AI and is estimated to reach 1 billion entrepreneurs globally by 2035. Today, 67% of college students say, they want to be an entrepreneur as their career ambition. EMG’s mission is to help democratize entrepreneurship globally through its platform and service offerings as AI will facilitate a massive increase in the number of new entrepreneurs due to the cost and complexity of starting a business becoming more attainable.
Mike M. Carter, Founder & CEO of EMG, stated, “Villanova is a premier University in both its founding mission and its academic excellence. We are proud to work with them as they leverage our patent-pending AI enabled entrepreneurship platform at EMG.AI in our mission to help democratize entrepreneurship. Carter continued with, “We hope to support students not only in developing winning pitch competition ideas, but in ultimately launching companies that give back to the university ecosystem and inspire future entrepreneurs.” Dave Taddei, CSO and CAIO, of EMG and Villanova Alumni ’93 and ’99 (MBA), stated, “As a graduate of Villanova, I am proud to be able to help my Alma Mater continue to innovate and deliver a world-class entrepreneur experience for students across the University.”
Ann Goody added, “At Villanova’s Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, we are always looking for tools that meet students where they are and accelerate their path from idea to impact. We worked closely with EMG.AI to help shape their venture validation and customer discovery phases based on Villanova’s entrepreneurship curriculum, and we are excited to pilot the platform with competitors in this year’s Villanova Student Entrepreneurship Competition. This kind of AI-powered, structured support complements the hands-on coaching and community we have built here, and we look forward to seeing what our students can build with it.”
About EMG.AI
EMG.AI is the first purpose-built AI enabled Entrepreneur-as-a-Service platform created to help founders create, grow, and exit their businesses successfully. The EMG Entrepreneurs Roadmap is a 73-step program and service that helps founders navigate the deliverables and milestones they need to execute on their journey. Ben™, is the AI based, 24/7, digital “No equity, Co-Founder” and Agent that founders can use to help provide content and context to their journey based upon their company’s institutional memory and best practices.
EMG.AI was founded in 2025 with a powerful mission to help democratize entrepreneurship globally. EMG works with leading Universities, Government Institutions, Incubators, Accelerators, and Financial Services firms that want to help foster entrepreneurship.
For more information on EMG.AI, please contact bhd@emg.ai.
For more information on EMG’s new book, “The Entrepreneurs Roadmap,” or EMG.AI’s services for universities and entrepreneurs, go to EMG.AI.
Mike M. Carter, Founder & CEO of EMG, stated, “Villanova is a premier University in both its founding mission and its academic excellence. We are proud to work with them as they leverage our patent-pending AI enabled entrepreneurship platform at EMG.AI in our mission to help democratize entrepreneurship. Carter continued with, “We hope to support students not only in developing winning pitch competition ideas, but in ultimately launching companies that give back to the university ecosystem and inspire future entrepreneurs.” Dave Taddei, CSO and CAIO, of EMG and Villanova Alumni ’93 and ’99 (MBA), stated, “As a graduate of Villanova, I am proud to be able to help my Alma Mater continue to innovate and deliver a world-class entrepreneur experience for students across the University.”
Ann Goody added, “At Villanova’s Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, we are always looking for tools that meet students where they are and accelerate their path from idea to impact. We worked closely with EMG.AI to help shape their venture validation and customer discovery phases based on Villanova’s entrepreneurship curriculum, and we are excited to pilot the platform with competitors in this year’s Villanova Student Entrepreneurship Competition. This kind of AI-powered, structured support complements the hands-on coaching and community we have built here, and we look forward to seeing what our students can build with it.”
About EMG.AI
EMG.AI is the first purpose-built AI enabled Entrepreneur-as-a-Service platform created to help founders create, grow, and exit their businesses successfully. The EMG Entrepreneurs Roadmap is a 73-step program and service that helps founders navigate the deliverables and milestones they need to execute on their journey. Ben™, is the AI based, 24/7, digital “No equity, Co-Founder” and Agent that founders can use to help provide content and context to their journey based upon their company’s institutional memory and best practices.
EMG.AI was founded in 2025 with a powerful mission to help democratize entrepreneurship globally. EMG works with leading Universities, Government Institutions, Incubators, Accelerators, and Financial Services firms that want to help foster entrepreneurship.
For more information on EMG.AI, please contact bhd@emg.ai.
For more information on EMG’s new book, “The Entrepreneurs Roadmap,” or EMG.AI’s services for universities and entrepreneurs, go to EMG.AI.
Contact
EMG.AIContact
Ben Daugherty
415-341-2728
www.emg.ai
Ben Daugherty
415-341-2728
www.emg.ai
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