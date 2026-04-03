Twenty-Five Years Later, the Gates to Ruin Mist Open Again
RP Books & Audio marks the 25th anniversary of Robert Stanek’s fantasy world with a complete and uncut legacy edition of "Winds of Change."
Seattle, WA, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Twenty-five years after readers first entered the world of Ruin Mist, RP Books & Audio is opening those gates again.
This month, the publisher is releasing Winds of Change: 25th Anniversary Legacy Edition Complete and Uncut by W. R. Stanek, a restored edition of the fantasy novel that introduced readers to one of Robert Stanek’s most enduring fictional worlds.
For longtime fans, the release is a return. For new readers, it is a first chance to experience the beginning of the Ruin Mist saga in an expanded, restored form.
Before the legends and before the war, there was Ruin Mist: a divided realm shaped by betrayal, exile, forbidden love, and the slow return of dangerous powers. In Winds of Change, Princess Adrina, the guardian Seth, and a hidden boy named Vilmos are drawn toward a destiny that will reshape kingdoms and awaken old forces thought lost.
Originally released at the start of the 2000s, the Ruin Mist books found a wide audience in print, digital, audio, and library markets. Over the years, the series earned significant recognition, including features in VOYA, Publisher’s Weekly, and major reader recommendation lists. In a well-known review, VOYA wrote that “dramatic illustrations draw the reader into the Tolkienesque world of Ruin Mist,” praising the scope of the worldbuilding, layered mythology, and ambitious structure of the series.
“This is more than an anniversary release,” said Jeannie Kim, Publisher of RP Books & Audio. “It’s the return of a world that stayed alive in readers’ imaginations for a quarter century. Ruin Mist built its audience through word of mouth, libraries, audio, and devoted readers who kept coming back. That kind of life in a book is rare.”
The release also comes at a meaningful moment in the author’s broader publishing story. As part of the publisher’s ONE VOICE. THREE UNIVERSES. relaunch, Stanek’s fiction is being reorganized under three names:
- W. R. Stanek for fantasy, thrillers, and science fiction
- R. Stanek for children’s books
- Robert Stanek for literary and historical fiction
For the publisher, the 25th anniversary of Ruin Mist is both a celebration and a reclamation.
“Some books have a season,” said Cathy Thompson, independent writer. “Others create a world readers carry with them. Ruin Mist has done that for 25 years.”
Winds of Change: 25th Anniversary Legacy Edition Complete and Uncut is available now.
This month, the publisher is releasing Winds of Change: 25th Anniversary Legacy Edition Complete and Uncut by W. R. Stanek, a restored edition of the fantasy novel that introduced readers to one of Robert Stanek’s most enduring fictional worlds.
For longtime fans, the release is a return. For new readers, it is a first chance to experience the beginning of the Ruin Mist saga in an expanded, restored form.
Before the legends and before the war, there was Ruin Mist: a divided realm shaped by betrayal, exile, forbidden love, and the slow return of dangerous powers. In Winds of Change, Princess Adrina, the guardian Seth, and a hidden boy named Vilmos are drawn toward a destiny that will reshape kingdoms and awaken old forces thought lost.
Originally released at the start of the 2000s, the Ruin Mist books found a wide audience in print, digital, audio, and library markets. Over the years, the series earned significant recognition, including features in VOYA, Publisher’s Weekly, and major reader recommendation lists. In a well-known review, VOYA wrote that “dramatic illustrations draw the reader into the Tolkienesque world of Ruin Mist,” praising the scope of the worldbuilding, layered mythology, and ambitious structure of the series.
“This is more than an anniversary release,” said Jeannie Kim, Publisher of RP Books & Audio. “It’s the return of a world that stayed alive in readers’ imaginations for a quarter century. Ruin Mist built its audience through word of mouth, libraries, audio, and devoted readers who kept coming back. That kind of life in a book is rare.”
The release also comes at a meaningful moment in the author’s broader publishing story. As part of the publisher’s ONE VOICE. THREE UNIVERSES. relaunch, Stanek’s fiction is being reorganized under three names:
- W. R. Stanek for fantasy, thrillers, and science fiction
- R. Stanek for children’s books
- Robert Stanek for literary and historical fiction
For the publisher, the 25th anniversary of Ruin Mist is both a celebration and a reclamation.
“Some books have a season,” said Cathy Thompson, independent writer. “Others create a world readers carry with them. Ruin Mist has done that for 25 years.”
Winds of Change: 25th Anniversary Legacy Edition Complete and Uncut is available now.
Contact
RP Books & Audio - Big Blue Sky PressContact
Jeannie Kim
360-870-0199
www.ruinmist.com
www.robert-stanek.com
Jeannie Kim
360-870-0199
www.ruinmist.com
www.robert-stanek.com
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