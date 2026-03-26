The Hobby, Elevated: National Card Sharks Debuts Flagship Store in Boonton, NJ
National Card Sharks Unveils Flagship Storefront in Boonton, NJ. A New Standard for the Hobby Experience.
Boonton, NJ, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A New Standard for the Hobby Experience - Sports Cards & Pokemon/TCG
National Card Sharks, a premier destination for elite sports cards and trading card collectibles, proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship retail location at 308 Wootton Street, Suite B, Boonton, NJ 07005.
This new storefront marks a major step forward in the brand’s mission to redefine the hobby. Built for collectors, by collectors, National Card Sharks delivers a top-tier experience that goes far beyond the traditional card shop, combining premium product, expert service, and a community-driven atmosphere under one roof.
Co-founded by Richard Zwickel and Jamie Voit, National Card Sharks was purpose-built on a deeper meaning behind the hobby itself. What started as a passion rooted in the bond between father and son has grown into a destination that brings that same connection to collectors everywhere.
“The hobby has always meant more to me than just cards,” said Richard Zwickel, Co-Founder of National Card Sharks. “It is about the connection it creates, especially between fathers and sons. Some of my most meaningful memories came from those moments, and building National Card Sharks is about enabling that experience for other families and collectors in North Jersey and beyond. This store represents that vision brought to life.”
The Boonton location is a Hobby 2.0 experience, featuring a carefully curated selection of high-end sports cards, Pokémon, and trading card game (TCG) collectibles, alongside collector essentials and exclusive inventory. Customers can also engage with the brand through live breaks and streaming, seamless online order fulfillment, and in-store pickup options, creating a fully integrated retail and digital experience.
At the core of National Card Sharks is a relentless commitment to excellence. Every detail, from product selection to customer experience, is designed to elevate the hobby and set a new standard for what a card shop can be.
The flagship location will also introduce exclusive offerings, including VIP Membership tiers designed for elite hobbyists, providing access to private events, premium inventory, card restoration, and prep for grading as part of the elevated experiences within the hobby.
More than a store, National Card Sharks is building a destination, a place where collectors connect, discover, and take their passion to the next level.
Events and exclusive releases will be announced via the company’s website and social media channels.
Media Contact:
National Card Sharks
308 Wootton Street, Suite B
Boonton, NJ 07005
Email: support@nationalcardsharks.com
Phone: (973) 441-9264
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@national_card_sharks
Whatnot: https://www.whatnot.com/user/national_card_sharks
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NationalCardSharks
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/national_cardsharks/
Discord: https://discord.gg/R9EzaaFjbd
National Card Sharks, a premier destination for elite sports cards and trading card collectibles, proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship retail location at 308 Wootton Street, Suite B, Boonton, NJ 07005.
This new storefront marks a major step forward in the brand’s mission to redefine the hobby. Built for collectors, by collectors, National Card Sharks delivers a top-tier experience that goes far beyond the traditional card shop, combining premium product, expert service, and a community-driven atmosphere under one roof.
Co-founded by Richard Zwickel and Jamie Voit, National Card Sharks was purpose-built on a deeper meaning behind the hobby itself. What started as a passion rooted in the bond between father and son has grown into a destination that brings that same connection to collectors everywhere.
“The hobby has always meant more to me than just cards,” said Richard Zwickel, Co-Founder of National Card Sharks. “It is about the connection it creates, especially between fathers and sons. Some of my most meaningful memories came from those moments, and building National Card Sharks is about enabling that experience for other families and collectors in North Jersey and beyond. This store represents that vision brought to life.”
The Boonton location is a Hobby 2.0 experience, featuring a carefully curated selection of high-end sports cards, Pokémon, and trading card game (TCG) collectibles, alongside collector essentials and exclusive inventory. Customers can also engage with the brand through live breaks and streaming, seamless online order fulfillment, and in-store pickup options, creating a fully integrated retail and digital experience.
At the core of National Card Sharks is a relentless commitment to excellence. Every detail, from product selection to customer experience, is designed to elevate the hobby and set a new standard for what a card shop can be.
The flagship location will also introduce exclusive offerings, including VIP Membership tiers designed for elite hobbyists, providing access to private events, premium inventory, card restoration, and prep for grading as part of the elevated experiences within the hobby.
More than a store, National Card Sharks is building a destination, a place where collectors connect, discover, and take their passion to the next level.
Events and exclusive releases will be announced via the company’s website and social media channels.
Media Contact:
National Card Sharks
308 Wootton Street, Suite B
Boonton, NJ 07005
Email: support@nationalcardsharks.com
Phone: (973) 441-9264
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@national_card_sharks
Whatnot: https://www.whatnot.com/user/national_card_sharks
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NationalCardSharks
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/national_cardsharks/
Discord: https://discord.gg/R9EzaaFjbd
Contact
National Card SharksContact
Richard Zwickel
(973) 441-9264
https://nationalcardsharks.com
308 Wootton Street, Suite B
Boonton, NJ 07005
Richard Zwickel
(973) 441-9264
https://nationalcardsharks.com
308 Wootton Street, Suite B
Boonton, NJ 07005
Categories