Dr. Michelle A. Gill Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Union, NJ, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Michelle A. Gill of Union, New Jersey, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit work. Dr. Gill will be included in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dr. Michelle A. Gill
Dr. Gill is the CEO and founder of Michelle’s Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization established in December 2011 to deliver social and educational support and services to children. Under Dr. Gill’s leadership, the organization hosts annual initiatives such as a Christmas toy drive and a back-to-school supply drive, providing resources for children across the United States, Jamaica, and Guyana. Georgetown, Guyana is especially close to Dr. Gill’s heart as she was born there but then immigrated to the United States at age eight. Through Michelle’s Foundation, she has sponsored events, honored educators, and recognized students for academic achievement and positive actions.
Dr. Gill is also the owner and operator of Get With The Fix Radio, a digital Caribbean radio station, where she oversees operations and manages a team of DJs and personalities. In addition to her nonprofit and radio work, Dr. Gill teaches social work as an adjunct professor at several U.S. universities and serves as a child abuse investigator with the government. She has also written “An exploratory case study on child welfare workers’ perceptions of father involvement in permanency planning for children.”
Dr. Gil holds a Ph.D. in human services from the University of Arizona, which she earned in 2021.
For more information email michellegill89@gmail.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Michelle A. Gill
Dr. Gill is the CEO and founder of Michelle’s Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization established in December 2011 to deliver social and educational support and services to children. Under Dr. Gill’s leadership, the organization hosts annual initiatives such as a Christmas toy drive and a back-to-school supply drive, providing resources for children across the United States, Jamaica, and Guyana. Georgetown, Guyana is especially close to Dr. Gill’s heart as she was born there but then immigrated to the United States at age eight. Through Michelle’s Foundation, she has sponsored events, honored educators, and recognized students for academic achievement and positive actions.
Dr. Gill is also the owner and operator of Get With The Fix Radio, a digital Caribbean radio station, where she oversees operations and manages a team of DJs and personalities. In addition to her nonprofit and radio work, Dr. Gill teaches social work as an adjunct professor at several U.S. universities and serves as a child abuse investigator with the government. She has also written “An exploratory case study on child welfare workers’ perceptions of father involvement in permanency planning for children.”
Dr. Gil holds a Ph.D. in human services from the University of Arizona, which she earned in 2021.
For more information email michellegill89@gmail.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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