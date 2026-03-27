Platypod Launches a Kickstarter Campaign to Reimagine the Flash Bracket

Platypod has introduced the Bracket & Bounce, a compact lighting solution designed to help photographers create clean, flattering light anywhere without bulky gear or reliance on ceiling bounce. Launching on Kickstarter, the system supports both flash and constant lighting and is small enough for a camera bag while remaining comfortable for all-day use. Bracket & Bounce offers an accessible way for photographers to achieve more consistent, professional results.