Platypod Launches a Kickstarter Campaign to Reimagine the Flash Bracket
Platypod has introduced the Bracket & Bounce, a compact lighting solution designed to help photographers create clean, flattering light anywhere without bulky gear or reliance on ceiling bounce. Launching on Kickstarter, the system supports both flash and constant lighting and is small enough for a camera bag while remaining comfortable for all-day use. Bracket & Bounce offers an accessible way for photographers to achieve more consistent, professional results.
East Brunswick, NJ, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Platypod launches a Kickstarter campaign to reimagine the flash bracket.
The modular design gives camera users better control over their lighting.
Platypod announced on KelbyOne Live the launch of their newest product, the Platypod Bracket & Bounce. Their Kickstarter campaign starts today, March 26, 2026. The new solution helps photographers, videographers, and content creators achieve consistent and beautiful lighting anywhere. This comes at a time when no flash bracket system slips into a camera bag and is comfortable enough for all-day use.
The Platypod Bracket & Bounce helps photographers and videographers create clean, flattering flash (and constant) light in any setting—from intimate gatherings to professional events—without glare, red-eye, harsh shadows, or dependence on ceiling bounce. To quote founder Dr. Larry Tiefenbrunn, “My initial inspiration was watching a wedding videographer, holding a light panel over his head like this… for 10 minutes. As he was filming. I said to myself, “there’s gotta be a better way.” According to recent reports, 65% of photography enthusiasts believe flash systems are too expensive. With an introductory Kickstarter price of just $179 (MSRP $249), the Bracket & Bounce offers a professional-grade lighting solution without the premium price.
Industry experts are also invested in the newest Platypod release. From Brent Watkins: “Feels great in your hand and rock-solid when you set it down. The wide base keeps your camera exactly where it belongs—no drama. Beautifully built, well-balanced, and versatile for on-camera flash. Built for real working photographers—and it shows.” A sentiment that speaks to the product’s real-world reliability and professional-grade design.
This is Platypod’s 7th Kickstarter. The previous campaign funded to 1,278%. Founded in 2014, Platypod is a camera equipment company that reinvented the compact travel tripod. With 6 patents and 1 patent pending, Platypod has expanded into a unique modular system for amateur to professional photographers and videographers. The Platypod ecosystem allows camera users to elevate their photography by getting unique perspectives, safely mounted.
The modular design gives camera users better control over their lighting.
Platypod announced on KelbyOne Live the launch of their newest product, the Platypod Bracket & Bounce. Their Kickstarter campaign starts today, March 26, 2026. The new solution helps photographers, videographers, and content creators achieve consistent and beautiful lighting anywhere. This comes at a time when no flash bracket system slips into a camera bag and is comfortable enough for all-day use.
The Platypod Bracket & Bounce helps photographers and videographers create clean, flattering flash (and constant) light in any setting—from intimate gatherings to professional events—without glare, red-eye, harsh shadows, or dependence on ceiling bounce. To quote founder Dr. Larry Tiefenbrunn, “My initial inspiration was watching a wedding videographer, holding a light panel over his head like this… for 10 minutes. As he was filming. I said to myself, “there’s gotta be a better way.” According to recent reports, 65% of photography enthusiasts believe flash systems are too expensive. With an introductory Kickstarter price of just $179 (MSRP $249), the Bracket & Bounce offers a professional-grade lighting solution without the premium price.
Industry experts are also invested in the newest Platypod release. From Brent Watkins: “Feels great in your hand and rock-solid when you set it down. The wide base keeps your camera exactly where it belongs—no drama. Beautifully built, well-balanced, and versatile for on-camera flash. Built for real working photographers—and it shows.” A sentiment that speaks to the product’s real-world reliability and professional-grade design.
This is Platypod’s 7th Kickstarter. The previous campaign funded to 1,278%. Founded in 2014, Platypod is a camera equipment company that reinvented the compact travel tripod. With 6 patents and 1 patent pending, Platypod has expanded into a unique modular system for amateur to professional photographers and videographers. The Platypod ecosystem allows camera users to elevate their photography by getting unique perspectives, safely mounted.
Contact
PlatypodContact
Larry Becker
(888) 285-4080
platypod.com
Larry Becker
(888) 285-4080
platypod.com
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