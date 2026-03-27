SECNORA® Expands U.S. Leadership, Appoints International Business Leader Nilrusha Pieris to Board
Dallas, TX, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SECNORA®, a leading cybersecurity and risk advisory firm operating across Europe and the United States, has appointed international business leader Nilrusha Pieris as Board Member and U.S. Business Partner, signaling a decisive step in its North American expansion strategy. The move comes at a time when organizations across financial services, telecommunications and other regulated industries are facing growing pressure to strengthen cyber resilience while meeting evolving regulatory and AI governance requirements.
SECNORA is expanding its presence in the U.S. to address this shift, helping enterprises manage both security risks and compliance expectations in a more integrated way. Pieris brings over two decades of leadership experience across corporate enterprises, government advisory roles and international business development. He currently serves as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of El Salvador, reflecting his involvement in cross-border partnerships and global business engagement.
Scaling Cybersecurity for a New Threat Landscape
As cyber threats continue to evolve, particularly with the rise of AI-driven attack methods, SECNORA focuses on combining offensive security with AI risk assessment and regulatory alignment. This approach allows organizations to address technical vulnerabilities while staying aligned with regulatory expectations. With operations across the European Union and the United States, the company provides services including Penetration Testing, AI Security Assessments, Attack Surface Management, Managed Detection and Response and Compliance programs aligned with international standards.
Leadership Perspective
“Cybersecurity is no longer a technical function, it is a boardroom priority. Nilrusha brings a rare combination of global business acumen, government-level insight and operational leadership,” said Rajivarnan Raveendradasan, Founder and CEO of SECNORA®
“Organizations today are facing unprecedented levels of cyber risk, particularly with the convergence of AI and digital infrastructure. SECNORA’s approach positions it uniquely to support enterprises at scale,” said Nilrusha Pieris
About SECNORA®
SECNORA® is a global cybersecurity and risk management firm specializing in enterprise security testing, AI security and regulatory compliance. With a presence in Europe and the United States, the company supports organizations in strengthening their security posture through a risk-based, intelligence-led approach tailored to complex and regulated environments.
SECNORA is expanding its presence in the U.S. to address this shift, helping enterprises manage both security risks and compliance expectations in a more integrated way. Pieris brings over two decades of leadership experience across corporate enterprises, government advisory roles and international business development. He currently serves as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of El Salvador, reflecting his involvement in cross-border partnerships and global business engagement.
Scaling Cybersecurity for a New Threat Landscape
As cyber threats continue to evolve, particularly with the rise of AI-driven attack methods, SECNORA focuses on combining offensive security with AI risk assessment and regulatory alignment. This approach allows organizations to address technical vulnerabilities while staying aligned with regulatory expectations. With operations across the European Union and the United States, the company provides services including Penetration Testing, AI Security Assessments, Attack Surface Management, Managed Detection and Response and Compliance programs aligned with international standards.
Leadership Perspective
“Cybersecurity is no longer a technical function, it is a boardroom priority. Nilrusha brings a rare combination of global business acumen, government-level insight and operational leadership,” said Rajivarnan Raveendradasan, Founder and CEO of SECNORA®
“Organizations today are facing unprecedented levels of cyber risk, particularly with the convergence of AI and digital infrastructure. SECNORA’s approach positions it uniquely to support enterprises at scale,” said Nilrusha Pieris
About SECNORA®
SECNORA® is a global cybersecurity and risk management firm specializing in enterprise security testing, AI security and regulatory compliance. With a presence in Europe and the United States, the company supports organizations in strengthening their security posture through a risk-based, intelligence-led approach tailored to complex and regulated environments.
Contact
SECNORA Inc.Contact
Marily Jaagu
+1-802-255-8484
https://secnora.com
Marily Jaagu
+1-802-255-8484
https://secnora.com
Categories