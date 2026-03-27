ChargeSmart EV Deploys 14-Port Charging Site at Miami Lakes Chevrolet
ChargeSmart EV has completed a 14-port charging deployment at Miami Lakes Chevrolet — six 180kW DC fast chargers and eight Level 2 ports — purpose-built to support the dealership's daily EV operations including inventory charging, service turnaround, and customer vehicle support.
Rochester, NY, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ChargeSmart EV has completed a 14-port EV charging deployment at Miami Lakes Chevrolet, located at 16600 Northwest 57th Avenue in Miami Lakes, FL. The site includes six DC fast chargers delivering up to 180kW via CCS connectors alongside eight Level 2 charging ports.
The installation supports the dealership's day-to-day EV operations — inventory charging, service department turnaround, and customer vehicle support. As dealerships take on higher EV volume, charging infrastructure that can match the pace of an active retail floor becomes a baseline requirement, not an upgrade.
"Dealerships are becoming a core infrastructure segment for us," said Christian Spenziero, Co-Founder of ChargeSmart EV. "The requirements are different from a hotel or retail center. Dealers need power and speed — they're moving vehicles through all day. 180kW DCFC makes that work."
Site Details:
Address: 16600 NW 57th Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
DC Fast Charging: 6 ports, up to 180kW (CCS)
Level 2: 8 ports, 80A
Total Ports: 14
About ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV is a nationwide electric vehicle charging network built on reliability, speed, and operational excellence. With 1,400+ sites across the country, ChargeSmart EV deploys charging infrastructure at hotels, restaurants, retail centers, auto dealerships, and multifamily communities. Every site is monitored 24/7. Power That Moves You. Learn more at chargesmartev.com.
The installation supports the dealership's day-to-day EV operations — inventory charging, service department turnaround, and customer vehicle support. As dealerships take on higher EV volume, charging infrastructure that can match the pace of an active retail floor becomes a baseline requirement, not an upgrade.
"Dealerships are becoming a core infrastructure segment for us," said Christian Spenziero, Co-Founder of ChargeSmart EV. "The requirements are different from a hotel or retail center. Dealers need power and speed — they're moving vehicles through all day. 180kW DCFC makes that work."
Site Details:
Address: 16600 NW 57th Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
DC Fast Charging: 6 ports, up to 180kW (CCS)
Level 2: 8 ports, 80A
Total Ports: 14
About ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV is a nationwide electric vehicle charging network built on reliability, speed, and operational excellence. With 1,400+ sites across the country, ChargeSmart EV deploys charging infrastructure at hotels, restaurants, retail centers, auto dealerships, and multifamily communities. Every site is monitored 24/7. Power That Moves You. Learn more at chargesmartev.com.
Contact
ChargeSmart EVContact
Nate Schaller
716-262-7151
www.chargesmartev.com
Nate Schaller
716-262-7151
www.chargesmartev.com
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