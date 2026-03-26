3dEYE Launches AI Operator and Automation Platform at ISC West 2026
3dEYE unveiling major platform advancements at ISC West 2026, Booth #23003 — including the V2 AI Operator, AI automation workflows, the V2 Gateway (up to 80% bandwidth reduction), and enhanced Face Recognition and LPR. These updates enable operators to manage up to 4× more cameras while reducing manual workload and response times.
Las Vegas, NV, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 3dEYE unveiling major platform advancements at ISC West 2026 at Booth #23003, showcasing its pure cloud video AI platform with intelligent AI automation, AI-driven operational reporting, enhanced edge performance, and faster investigative tools. Designed for modern monitoring environments, these updates help live video monitoring and remote guarding organizations scale operations, reduce manual workloads, and respond faster to critical events across distributed and high-volume deployments.
Key announcements at ISC West 2026:
AI Operator Assistance — Agentic AI that prioritizes and contextualizes activity in real time, enabling a single operator to manage up to 4× more cameras
AI Automation Workflows — Rule-based response automation within the NextGen Monitoring Portal to reduce repetitive manual tasks
V2 Gateway — Edge hardware that reduces bandwidth usage by up to 80%, enabling 4K streaming over LTE for mobile and remote deployments
Face Recognition & LPR Enhancements — Real-time alerts and cross-site search for known individuals and vehicles of interest
AI Operator Assistance
At the core of these advancements is AI Operator assistance, where agentic AI prioritizes how information is surfaced, contextualized, and acted upon in real time. Unlike traditional monitoring tools, the V2 AI Operator learns and understands the context of each site over time — reducing false positives, surfacing what actually matters, and delivering alerts that reflect real conditions on the ground.
"3dEYE V2 AI Operator now learns and understands the context of each site over time. This means you get a monitoring operator that stops flagging the same irrelevant events repeatedly, focuses on what actually matters, and sends alerts that reflect the real situation on the ground." — Slava Hrytsevich, Co-Founder and CEO, 3dEYE
AI Automation Workflows
The NextGen Monitoring Portal now supports configurable, rule-based automation workflows that significantly reduce repetitive manual tasks. Teams can configure automated responses to events — such as triggering prerecorded audio warnings, escalating alerts based on behavior like loitering, or dispatching guards based on defined conditions — allowing operators to focus on exceptions rather than routine activity. As deployments grow, these workflows scale alongside operations, enabling teams to support more sites without increasing workload.
V2 Gateway
The V2 Gateway extends high-performance video monitoring into bandwidth-constrained environments by reducing bandwidth usage by up to 80%, enabling 4K video streaming over LTE. Designed for mobile and remote deployments such as Mobile Surveillance Trailers, the gateway includes built-in GPS, onboard storage, and an integrated management dashboard that ensures continuous visibility and system reliability. Deployment is further simplified through an integrated router and reduced hardware requirements.
Face Recognition & ALPR
3dEYE enhances its Face Recognition and License Plate Recognition capabilities to accelerate both response and investigation. Operators can instantly search across large volumes of video, receive real-time alerts when known individuals are detected, and quickly locate vehicles of interest across sites — reducing time spent reviewing footage and enabling faster, more informed action across security and operational use cases. License Plate Recognition further enables instant vehicle searches across all LPR-enabled sites, tracks parking duration through entry and exit timestamps, and helps quickly locate vehicles of interest — whether investigating incidents or enforcing parking policies.
About 3dEYE
Since 2013, 3dEYE has been transforming the security and monitoring industry with a cybersecure pure cloud AI video platform built on AWS infrastructure. Camera-agnostic and designed for multi-site, multi-brand deployments, 3dEYE eliminates servers and bridges while enabling proactive, AI-driven security. Video monitoring operators and system integrators gain a cloud VMS with integrated incident management and advanced AI-driven analytics — including object detection, classification and tracking, color search, people counting, ALPR, gun detection, face recognition, behavior-based loitering, fire and smoke detection, and heat mapping — empowering partners to scale faster, investigate smarter, and deliver true operational intelligence. Learn more at www.3deye.ai.
For press inquiries email: marketing@3deye.ai
Key announcements at ISC West 2026:
AI Operator Assistance — Agentic AI that prioritizes and contextualizes activity in real time, enabling a single operator to manage up to 4× more cameras
AI Automation Workflows — Rule-based response automation within the NextGen Monitoring Portal to reduce repetitive manual tasks
V2 Gateway — Edge hardware that reduces bandwidth usage by up to 80%, enabling 4K streaming over LTE for mobile and remote deployments
Face Recognition & LPR Enhancements — Real-time alerts and cross-site search for known individuals and vehicles of interest
AI Operator Assistance
At the core of these advancements is AI Operator assistance, where agentic AI prioritizes how information is surfaced, contextualized, and acted upon in real time. Unlike traditional monitoring tools, the V2 AI Operator learns and understands the context of each site over time — reducing false positives, surfacing what actually matters, and delivering alerts that reflect real conditions on the ground.
"3dEYE V2 AI Operator now learns and understands the context of each site over time. This means you get a monitoring operator that stops flagging the same irrelevant events repeatedly, focuses on what actually matters, and sends alerts that reflect the real situation on the ground." — Slava Hrytsevich, Co-Founder and CEO, 3dEYE
AI Automation Workflows
The NextGen Monitoring Portal now supports configurable, rule-based automation workflows that significantly reduce repetitive manual tasks. Teams can configure automated responses to events — such as triggering prerecorded audio warnings, escalating alerts based on behavior like loitering, or dispatching guards based on defined conditions — allowing operators to focus on exceptions rather than routine activity. As deployments grow, these workflows scale alongside operations, enabling teams to support more sites without increasing workload.
V2 Gateway
The V2 Gateway extends high-performance video monitoring into bandwidth-constrained environments by reducing bandwidth usage by up to 80%, enabling 4K video streaming over LTE. Designed for mobile and remote deployments such as Mobile Surveillance Trailers, the gateway includes built-in GPS, onboard storage, and an integrated management dashboard that ensures continuous visibility and system reliability. Deployment is further simplified through an integrated router and reduced hardware requirements.
Face Recognition & ALPR
3dEYE enhances its Face Recognition and License Plate Recognition capabilities to accelerate both response and investigation. Operators can instantly search across large volumes of video, receive real-time alerts when known individuals are detected, and quickly locate vehicles of interest across sites — reducing time spent reviewing footage and enabling faster, more informed action across security and operational use cases. License Plate Recognition further enables instant vehicle searches across all LPR-enabled sites, tracks parking duration through entry and exit timestamps, and helps quickly locate vehicles of interest — whether investigating incidents or enforcing parking policies.
About 3dEYE
Since 2013, 3dEYE has been transforming the security and monitoring industry with a cybersecure pure cloud AI video platform built on AWS infrastructure. Camera-agnostic and designed for multi-site, multi-brand deployments, 3dEYE eliminates servers and bridges while enabling proactive, AI-driven security. Video monitoring operators and system integrators gain a cloud VMS with integrated incident management and advanced AI-driven analytics — including object detection, classification and tracking, color search, people counting, ALPR, gun detection, face recognition, behavior-based loitering, fire and smoke detection, and heat mapping — empowering partners to scale faster, investigate smarter, and deliver true operational intelligence. Learn more at www.3deye.ai.
For press inquiries email: marketing@3deye.ai
Contact
3dEYE Inc.Contact
Katherine Balabanova
1-833-321-2005
www.3dEYE.me
Katherine Balabanova
1-833-321-2005
www.3dEYE.me
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