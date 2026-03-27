InspectU Launches Next-Generation Workplace Compliance Solution to Transform Safety, Compliance, and Operational Efficiency

InspectU has launched a new all-in-one digital platform designed to streamline workplace safety, compliance, inspections, and training. The solution replaces paper-based and disconnected systems with a centralized, user-friendly tool accessible on web and mobile devices. The platform includes features like customizable inspections, task tracking, automated reporting, and industry-specific solutions for sectors such as school nutrition, hospitality, consulting, and facility management.