Reel Fathers Rights Announces Partnership with Ontario Tower Buzzers in their Inaugural Season
Corona, CA, March 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reel Fathers Rights, a Southern California family law firm dedicated to representing men and fathers in Family Court, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the newest Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This collaboration aims to bring awareness and community support directly to fans during the Tower Buzzers' historic inaugural season at the brand-new ONT Field.
As part of this community-focused initiatives, Reel Fathers Rights will partner with the Tower Buzzers multiple times throughout the 2026 Minor League Season and beyond. First, RFR will partner with the Tower Buzzers Armed Services Night on May 17 with programming honoring our brave heroes of the military as well as special programming honoring Gold Star Families. Then, on May 30, RFR and the Tower Buzzers will collaborate for Japanese Heritage Night. The 1st 1500 fans will be receiving a limited-edition RFR x Tower Buzzers Cherry Blossom jersey.
Also, throughout the year, you can find RFR at the ballpark bringing even more fun to ONT Field with exclusive Reel Father Rights x Tower Buzzers merch as well as fun and games such as a photo booth and mechanical bull.
“My 1st love was baseball, both playing and working in the game. Over the past 5 years, my focus has shifted to making sure all fathers have the opportunity to be active in their children’s life,” said Mark Reel Jr., CEO of Reel Fathers Rights. “And to partner with the Tower Buzzers allows us to meet fathers where they are- at the ballpark, enjoying what will surely be a world class experience provided by the Tower Buzzers.”
The Ontario Tower Buzzers, whose name pays homage to the region’s rich aviation history and the "Top Gun" spirit of "buzzing the tower," represent a new era of professional sports in Ontario. Reel Fathers Rights is honored to join them in their first year to champion the "MVP" in every family: the father.
For more information on the partnership, including gameday sponsorships, the jersey giveaway, or concourse tabling, please visit ReelFathersRights.com or follow Reel Fathers Rights on social media.
About Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights is a California-based family law firm focusing on the representation of men and fathers in divorce, child custody, spousal support (alimony), and child support matters. With over 300 years legal experience and multiple Certified Family Law Specialists, Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers award winners, RFR works to provide world class results for men and fathers in the family court system and protect the rights of fathers across Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego Counties.
About the Ontario Tower Buzzers
The Ontario Tower Buzzers are the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, competing in the California League. Playing at the state-of-the-art ONT Field, the team is dedicated to providing world-class entertainment and a community-first atmosphere for fans across the Inland Empire.
As part of this community-focused initiatives, Reel Fathers Rights will partner with the Tower Buzzers multiple times throughout the 2026 Minor League Season and beyond. First, RFR will partner with the Tower Buzzers Armed Services Night on May 17 with programming honoring our brave heroes of the military as well as special programming honoring Gold Star Families. Then, on May 30, RFR and the Tower Buzzers will collaborate for Japanese Heritage Night. The 1st 1500 fans will be receiving a limited-edition RFR x Tower Buzzers Cherry Blossom jersey.
Also, throughout the year, you can find RFR at the ballpark bringing even more fun to ONT Field with exclusive Reel Father Rights x Tower Buzzers merch as well as fun and games such as a photo booth and mechanical bull.
“My 1st love was baseball, both playing and working in the game. Over the past 5 years, my focus has shifted to making sure all fathers have the opportunity to be active in their children’s life,” said Mark Reel Jr., CEO of Reel Fathers Rights. “And to partner with the Tower Buzzers allows us to meet fathers where they are- at the ballpark, enjoying what will surely be a world class experience provided by the Tower Buzzers.”
The Ontario Tower Buzzers, whose name pays homage to the region’s rich aviation history and the "Top Gun" spirit of "buzzing the tower," represent a new era of professional sports in Ontario. Reel Fathers Rights is honored to join them in their first year to champion the "MVP" in every family: the father.
For more information on the partnership, including gameday sponsorships, the jersey giveaway, or concourse tabling, please visit ReelFathersRights.com or follow Reel Fathers Rights on social media.
About Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights is a California-based family law firm focusing on the representation of men and fathers in divorce, child custody, spousal support (alimony), and child support matters. With over 300 years legal experience and multiple Certified Family Law Specialists, Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers award winners, RFR works to provide world class results for men and fathers in the family court system and protect the rights of fathers across Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego Counties.
About the Ontario Tower Buzzers
The Ontario Tower Buzzers are the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, competing in the California League. Playing at the state-of-the-art ONT Field, the team is dedicated to providing world-class entertainment and a community-first atmosphere for fans across the Inland Empire.
Contact
Reel Fathers RightsContact
Jeremy Jones
951-339-3826
https://reelfathersrights.com/
Jeremy Jones
951-339-3826
https://reelfathersrights.com/
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