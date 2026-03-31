Yuri’s Night and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Present “Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition”
Cape Canaveral, FL, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Yuri’s Night, in collaboration with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will host Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition on April 3, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., an after-hours celebration of space, science, and human achievement.
This special event serves as the official East Coast flagship celebration of Yuri’s Night, the global initiative that commemorates the first human spaceflight by Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961, and the first Space Shuttle launch on April 12, 1981.
For one unforgettable evening, the visitor complex will transform into a vibrant, illuminated experience where guests can explore iconic attractions after hours, meet astronauts, hear from space industry leaders, and enjoy immersive entertainment.
Event highlights include:
Live DJ entertainment and dance party in NASA Central
Cosmic Glow Mini Golf in the Rocket Garden
Live street performers and interactive entertainment
Astronaut meet-and-greet opportunities
Fireside chats and panel discussions with notable space industry guests
After-hours access to select Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex attractions
New for this collaboration, Yuri’s Night programming will feature engaging conversations and panel discussions focused on the future of space exploration, as well as the impact space has on life here on Earth.
“Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition brings together the excitement of today’s space exploration with the legacy of the early space era,” said event organizers. “It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate humanity’s journey beyond Earth at America’s premier spaceport.”
Guests of all ages are encouraged to attend and can participate in the festivities while dressed in space-themed attire.
Tickets are now available, with special pricing for annual pass holders. Parking is included.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit:
https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/event/kennedy-under-the-stars-yuris-night-edition
About Yuri’s Night
Yuri’s Night is a global celebration of space exploration held annually around April 12, honoring the first human spaceflight and the spirit of international collaboration in space. Events take place worldwide, bringing together communities to inspire the next generation of explorers.
About Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers visitors the opportunity to experience the past, present, and future of space exploration through immersive exhibits, astronaut encounters, and historic spacecraft.
Media Contact:
Brandon Thonen
Yuri’s Night / SpaceKind Foundation
brandon@spacekind.org
This special event serves as the official East Coast flagship celebration of Yuri’s Night, the global initiative that commemorates the first human spaceflight by Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961, and the first Space Shuttle launch on April 12, 1981.
For one unforgettable evening, the visitor complex will transform into a vibrant, illuminated experience where guests can explore iconic attractions after hours, meet astronauts, hear from space industry leaders, and enjoy immersive entertainment.
Event highlights include:
Live DJ entertainment and dance party in NASA Central
Cosmic Glow Mini Golf in the Rocket Garden
Live street performers and interactive entertainment
Astronaut meet-and-greet opportunities
Fireside chats and panel discussions with notable space industry guests
After-hours access to select Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex attractions
New for this collaboration, Yuri’s Night programming will feature engaging conversations and panel discussions focused on the future of space exploration, as well as the impact space has on life here on Earth.
“Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition brings together the excitement of today’s space exploration with the legacy of the early space era,” said event organizers. “It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate humanity’s journey beyond Earth at America’s premier spaceport.”
Guests of all ages are encouraged to attend and can participate in the festivities while dressed in space-themed attire.
Tickets are now available, with special pricing for annual pass holders. Parking is included.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit:
https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/event/kennedy-under-the-stars-yuris-night-edition
About Yuri’s Night
Yuri’s Night is a global celebration of space exploration held annually around April 12, honoring the first human spaceflight and the spirit of international collaboration in space. Events take place worldwide, bringing together communities to inspire the next generation of explorers.
About Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers visitors the opportunity to experience the past, present, and future of space exploration through immersive exhibits, astronaut encounters, and historic spacecraft.
Media Contact:
Brandon Thonen
Yuri’s Night / SpaceKind Foundation
brandon@spacekind.org
Contact
Yuri's NightContact
Brandon Thonen
502-533-5705
https://yurisnight.net
Brandon Thonen
502-533-5705
https://yurisnight.net
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